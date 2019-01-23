Gerwyn Price fined and given suspended ban for Grand Slam of Darts behaviour

1:42 Watch the incidents between Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson Watch the incidents between Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson

Gerwyn Price has been punished with a £21,500 fine and a suspended three-month ban for his behaviour at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Price won his first PDC major at the November tournament in Wolverhampton but his success was marred by incidents during his quarter-final against Simon Whitlock and in the final against Gary Anderson.

He was found to be "in breach" of the Darts Regulation Authority rules after a hearing this month.

"He also admitted to a breach of the DRA Rules for putting inappropriate posts on social media," a statement read.

Price was fined £8,000 for his behaviour against Whitlock, £12,000 for his behaviour against Anderson and £1,500 for his social media posts.

1:19 The heated moment between Simon Whitlock and Price The heated moment between Simon Whitlock and Price

Welshman Price had to be warned by referee Russ Bray to calm down mid-way through his clash with Whitlock, which featured bickering between the players and over-the-top theatrics from the eventual winner.

Price was then booed by the Wolverhampton crowd after coming back from 9-12 down to beat Anderson in the final.

Anderson's part in a confrontation mid-way through the final was deemed to come after he was "significantly provoked" according to the DRA. They called it a "non aggressive push" and gave Anderson a formal warning.

Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle said at the time about Price's actions: "It was brewing. It got beyond a darts match. It got ridiculous in the end.

"You shouldn't be touching other players. You shouldn't be backing in, pushing. Gerwyn Price pushes the buttons of other players - that is a fact."

Price celebrates with the Grand Slam of Darts trophy

Post-victory, former rugby player Price said about Anderson: "He can't handle playing me. He just moans every time that I'm doing this, doing that. Concentrate on your own game.

"I'm throwing my darts. He needs to wait for his turn, hold back. He doesn't like it with a little bit up him."

Price and Anderson are both involved in Premier League Darts, live on Sky Sports from February 7, and will go head to head in Exeter on February 28.

Don't forget that the Premier League action gets underway on Thursday, February 7 in Newcastle. You can also stay up to date by following us@SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news and interviews by heading to www.skysports.com/darts