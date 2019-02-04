Michael van Gerwen beats James Wade to claim the Masters title

Michael van Gerwen claimed an incredible fifth successive triumph at the Masters with an 11-5 win over James Wade in Sunday's final in Milton Keynes.

The Dutchman is now unbeaten in 20 matches since the tournament's move to the Marshall Arena in 2015, having swept through the world's top 16 to take the £60,000 top prize.

On his return to action following victory in the World Championship final on New Year's Day, Van Gerwen had seen off Jonny Clayton to begin his challenge on Friday.

He then overcame Mensur Suljovic 10-5 in Sunday afternoon's quarter-finals and landed finishes of 170 and 141 in an 11-7 semi-final defeat of Dave Chisnall.

"I'm really pleased," said Van Gerwen. "It's a great venue for me and this is a tournament I love, so I'm delighted.

"I didn't play phenomenally in this tournament and there's more in the tank, but I'm hoping this is going to be the start of another good year.

"The tour gets more difficult every year and I'm trying to get better all the time. You want to be strong here to start the year well and give yourself confidence, and I've done that."

"James did well to reach the final. He deserves a lot of credit because I think a lot of people underestimate him."

Wade added: "I take my hat off to Michael - he did the job and was quality," said Wade. "He gave me so many opportunities and I played really poorly in the final.

"There's still a lot more to come from me. I've got to the final and that shows what I've got to come."

Van Gerwen and Wade are both in action on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, as Premier League Darts begins.

2019 Masters

Quarter-Finals

Dave Chisnall 10-4 Stephen Bunting

Michael van Gerwen 10-5 Mensur Suljovic

James Wade 10-6 Joe Cullen

Peter Wright 10-6 Michael Smith

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 11-7 Dave Chisnall

James Wade 11-9 Peter Wright

Final

Michael van Gerwen 11-5 James Wade

