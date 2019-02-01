Raymond van Barneveld admits he needs to dig deep in his final year on PDC circuit

Raymond van Barneveld is desperate to end his magnificent career on a high

Raymond van Barneveld admits he'll have to "dig deep" in order to enjoy a successful final year on the PDC circuit.

The five-time world champion announced last November that 2019 would be his final year on the professional circuit, with the 2020 World Darts Championship being his last tournament.

DOWNLOAD THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

Nevertheless, the legendary Dutchman now faces a fight to qualify for the Alexandra Palace showpiece after his shock second-round exit against Darius Labanauskas at the recent World Championship.

This has seen Van Barneveld fall to 28th on the PDC Order of Merit, which means he could miss out on the World Matchplay and World Grand Prix for the first time in over a decade.

His place at the next World Championship is also far from secure, but speaking to The Darts Show podcast, the doyen of Dutch darts insists he won't go down without a fight, as he still harbours dreams of lifting a sixth world title.

"I am number 28 now so that means I have to start from scratch again," said Van Barneveld. "I have to start at the Pro Tours and the Euro Tours, so I have to dig deep now and I have to play all of them and try to qualify for the Euro Tours otherwise I won't make it into the Worlds this year.

Van Barneveld will make his 14th consecutive Premier League appearance this year - a tournament record

"My first target is to get in the World Matchplay, so I have to play in all and everything to achieve that.

"I'm 28th now so if I sit on the couch at home doing nothing then I wouldn't be able to play in the World Championship this year, so that's my target. It's good to have a target and I will give it my best."

Van Barneveld's first World Championship title came 21 years ago against Richie Burnett, and the Dutchman has enjoyed incredible longevity at the top of the game, across both darting codes.

However, Barney's last individual major title came in the 2014 Premier League, and he cites his lack of recent silverware, as well as ongoing health problems, as the reason behind his retirement.

PDC Televised Titles 2006, 2007 UK Open 2007 World Championship 2007 Las Vegas Desert Classic 2012 Grand Slam of Darts 2014 Premier League 2010, 2014, 2017, 2018 World Cup of Darts

"I almost can't believe it; 35 years is a long time," Van Barneveld said.

"I considered it for a very long time, for the last two years, and I'm thinking I'm not winning many competitions. For me that hurts because I am a winner, I love to win trophies.

"My health isn't that great and private problems last year made me make the decision to play one more year and hopefully a good year, where I'm going to play as much as I can. It would be great to lift another trophy in my final year."

"It will be amazing again but very emotional as well, to say goodbye to the Dutch crowd and everyone here in Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland and Berlin in Germany." Barney on his Premier League farewell

One of Van Barneveld's first opportunities for major success will arise in this year's Premier League, as he prepares to make his 14th consecutive appearance in darts' ultimate roadshow.

The Dutchman famously defeated Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen on the same night to seal Premier League glory in 2014, and he's also reached the play-offs on nine occasions.

"Of course I'm in the Premier League, hopefully maybe one or two World Series, maybe more, I don't know. That's the PDC's decision, but I'm glad to be in the Premier League in my final year," said Barney.

Further Titles 1998, 1999, 2003, 2005 Lakeside Championship 2001, 2005 World Masters 1995, 2001, 2003, 2004 Zuiderduin Masters 2003, 2004 World Darts Trophy 2003, 2004, 2006 International Darts League 2007 Masters of Darts

"It will be amazing again but very emotional as well, to say goodbye to the Dutch crowd and everyone here in Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland and Berlin in Germany.

"If I think of that it makes me emotional, because the last 35 years of my life, the only thing I did was darts.

"I travelled the world for so many years, so many occasions, so to say goodbye brings up emotions to me, but hopefully I can give them a fantastic show in my last year."

Don't forget that the Premier League action gets underway on Thursday, February 7 in Newcastle. You can also stay up to date by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news and interviews by heading to www.skysports.com/darts