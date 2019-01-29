Wayne Mardle recommends five up-and-coming darts players to keep an eye on

Wayne Mardle looks into his crystal ball to predict five future stars

Wayne Mardle reveals five players he is expecting to make an impact in 2019 - we will be updating this page throughout the week with his recommendations...

Dave Pallett

He won his Tour Card back. This is a very talented player.

Pallett has a swagger, a good ability, a decent throw. He was one of the first youngsters to break through five years ago - we thought 'this kid has got it!'

He has probably regressed since then. Something has stopped his progress.

Phil Taylor and Dave Pallett at the UK Open

He went backwards, but is now getting back to it. If he acquits himself, and realises that he has got another shot, then he can get back onto the world stage.

He is still in his 20s. He has got a belief in his own ability when it is going well for him, which makes him dangerous.

The fact that he regained his Tour Card tells me that he has got his fighting qualities back. Good luck to him. He has a hell of a lot of talent.

Ricky Evans

It's about time he sustained his good form, rather than it coming and going.

Believe it or not, he is slowing down with age! I have definitely noticed that he is throwing slower.

'Rapid' Ricky Evans is known for his speed

From a blur, he is not as quick, but he is still quicker than anyone else on the planet.

His consistency and form has picked up. Maybe that's a coincidence, but I think it was the result of giving himself more time.

I prefer the rhythm of his throw now. It gives him time to adjust. He hits 20, 20, 57 - but he sometimes throws so quick that he doesn't give himself enough time to hit the target.

He is very talented, and a good player. Every time I see him play, over the past six months, I have thought that he has an ability level that could cope with anyone.

I'm not saying he will be the world champion, but he can average 93 over a season, and, if he does, that will put him in the top 10 of the averages - he can definitely go up a level.

