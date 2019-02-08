Chris Dobey said he felt like Alan Shearer at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Local favourite Chris Dobey said he felt like Alan Shearer playing in front a spine-tingling atmosphere at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Thursday night.

Dobey, the first 'Contender' to replace the injured Gary Anderson in the Premier League, blew a 5-1 lead before holding his nerve at the death to salvage a 6-6 draw with Mensur Suljovic.

Words cannot explain how that felt up there tonight. I would like to thank each and everyone of yous for the support you have given me, gutted not to get the win but happy to grab a draw in the end. Newcastle it was an absolute pleasure to play in front of you all ⚫️⚪️ — Chris Dobey (@Dobey10) February 8, 2019

Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finalist Dobey's debut got off to a dream start as he won five of the opening six legs, landing a 113 finish in the first of them.

World Matchplay finalist Suljovic battled back, winning five successive legs to go within a leg of victory, only for Dobey to find a crucial double 16 with his last dart in hand to ensure the roller-coaster tie would end in a draw.

Alan Shearer scored 206 goals in 404 appearances for Newcastle

"It was a dream come true to play in front of that crowd tonight, I felt like Alan Shearer at one point!" said 28-year-old Dobey.

"If it wasn't for the fans spurring me on I could've easily thrown that one away and it was a great feeling to get the draw in the end.

"This was an amazing opportunity and now I want more of this, which means putting the hard work in on the ProTour and hopefully more chances will come for me in the future."

