World Cup of Darts: Raymond van Barneveld misses out on Netherlands team

Raymond van Barneveld will not defend his World Cup of Darts title with the Netherlands because Jermaine Wattimena has qualified in his place.

Van Barneveld misses out because he is 30th on the PDC's Order of Merit and countryman Wattimena is sixth places higher, so will partner Michael van Gerwen.

It's another new look for England who are represented for the first time by Rob Cross and Michael Smith - who told the Darts Show podcast just how much he cannot wait to represent his country for the first time in anything

Premier League Darts pair Cross and Smith will team up

The Netherlands and England are the only winners of the World Cup of Darts, and have lifted the trophy four times each. Van Barneveld was involved in all of his nation's triumphs.

Wattimena will now step up to partner Van Gerwen in the absence of Van Barneveld, who plans to retire at the end of this year.

I had the best memories playing and winning the World Cup with @MvG180 and @costompe but it’s time for someone to take over now so I wish @machinegun180 all the best in getting the the title for The Netherlands with @MvG180 pic.twitter.com/b6OxSvedwT — Raymond v Barneveld (@Raybar180) May 13, 2019

Van Barneveld and Van Gerwen have won three of the Netherlands' four titles

Gary Anderson and Peter Wright join forces for Scotland, while Simon Whitlock and Kyle Anderson represent Australia.

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton play for Wales, Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan join up for Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland count on Steve Lennon and William O'Connor.

Host nation Germany are represented by Max Hopp and Martin Schindler while Kim Huybrechts and Dimitri van den Bergh play for Belgium.

Notably, Paul Lim is paired with Harith Lim for a sixth successive year for Singapore. Two years ago they sensationally upset Anderson and Wright of Scotland.

Singapore stunned Scotland in 2017

2019 World Cup of Darts

Nations & Competing Players

(Seed 1) England - Rob Cross & Michael Smith

(Seed 2) Scotland - Gary Anderson & Peter Wright

(Seed 3) Wales - Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton

(Seed 4) Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen & Jermaine Wattimena

(Seed 5) Australia - Simon Whitlock & Kyle Anderson

(Seed 6) Northern Ireland - Daryl Gurney & Brendan Dolan

(Seed 7) Belgium - Kim Huybrechts & Dimitri Van den Bergh

(Seed 8) Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Zoran Lerchbacher

Brazil - Diogo Portela & Artur Valle

Canada - Dawson Murschell & Jim Long

China - Xiaochen Zong & Qingyu Zhan

Czech Republic - Pavel Jirkal & Karel Sedlacek

Denmark - Per Laursen & Niels Heinsøe

Finland - Marko Kantele & Kim Viljanen

Germany - Max Hopp & Martin Schindler

Gibraltar - Dyson Parody & Antony Lopez

Greece - John Michael & Veniamin Symeonidis

Hong Kong - Royden Lam & Kai Fan Leung

Hungary - Pal Szekely & Janos Vegso

Italy - Andrea Micheletti & Stefano Tomassetti

Japan - Seigo Asada & Haruki Muramatsu

Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindauskas Barauskas

New Zealand - Cody Harris & Haupai Puha

Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Noel Malicdem

Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Tytus Kanik

Republic of Ireland - Steve Lennon & William O'Connor

Russia - Boris Koltsov & Aleksei Kadochnikov

Singapore - Paul Lim & Harith Lim

South Africa - Devon Petersen & Vernon Bouwers

Spain - Cristo Reyes & Toni Alcinas

Sweden - Dennis Nilsson & Magnus Caris

United States of America - Darin Young & Chuck Puleo

