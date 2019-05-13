World Cup of Darts: Raymond van Barneveld misses out on Netherlands team
Raymond van Barneveld will not defend his World Cup of Darts title with the Netherlands because Jermaine Wattimena has qualified in his place.
Van Barneveld misses out because he is 30th on the PDC's Order of Merit and countryman Wattimena is sixth places higher, so will partner Michael van Gerwen.
It's another new look for England who are represented for the first time by Rob Cross and Michael Smith - who told the Darts Show podcast just how much he cannot wait to represent his country for the first time in anything
The Netherlands and England are the only winners of the World Cup of Darts, and have lifted the trophy four times each. Van Barneveld was involved in all of his nation's triumphs.
Wattimena will now step up to partner Van Gerwen in the absence of Van Barneveld, who plans to retire at the end of this year.
I had the best memories playing and winning the World Cup with @MvG180 and @costompe but it’s time for someone to take over now so I wish @machinegun180 all the best in getting the the title for The Netherlands with @MvG180 pic.twitter.com/b6OxSvedwT— Raymond v Barneveld (@Raybar180) May 13, 2019
Gary Anderson and Peter Wright join forces for Scotland, while Simon Whitlock and Kyle Anderson represent Australia.
Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton play for Wales, Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan join up for Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland count on Steve Lennon and William O'Connor.
Host nation Germany are represented by Max Hopp and Martin Schindler while Kim Huybrechts and Dimitri van den Bergh play for Belgium.
Notably, Paul Lim is paired with Harith Lim for a sixth successive year for Singapore. Two years ago they sensationally upset Anderson and Wright of Scotland.
2019 World Cup of Darts
Nations & Competing Players
(Seed 1) England - Rob Cross & Michael Smith
(Seed 2) Scotland - Gary Anderson & Peter Wright
(Seed 3) Wales - Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton
(Seed 4) Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen & Jermaine Wattimena
(Seed 5) Australia - Simon Whitlock & Kyle Anderson
(Seed 6) Northern Ireland - Daryl Gurney & Brendan Dolan
(Seed 7) Belgium - Kim Huybrechts & Dimitri Van den Bergh
(Seed 8) Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Zoran Lerchbacher
Brazil - Diogo Portela & Artur Valle
Canada - Dawson Murschell & Jim Long
China - Xiaochen Zong & Qingyu Zhan
Czech Republic - Pavel Jirkal & Karel Sedlacek
Denmark - Per Laursen & Niels Heinsøe
Finland - Marko Kantele & Kim Viljanen
Germany - Max Hopp & Martin Schindler
Gibraltar - Dyson Parody & Antony Lopez
Greece - John Michael & Veniamin Symeonidis
Hong Kong - Royden Lam & Kai Fan Leung
Hungary - Pal Szekely & Janos Vegso
Italy - Andrea Micheletti & Stefano Tomassetti
Japan - Seigo Asada & Haruki Muramatsu
Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindauskas Barauskas
New Zealand - Cody Harris & Haupai Puha
Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Noel Malicdem
Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Tytus Kanik
Republic of Ireland - Steve Lennon & William O'Connor
Russia - Boris Koltsov & Aleksei Kadochnikov
Singapore - Paul Lim & Harith Lim
South Africa - Devon Petersen & Vernon Bouwers
Spain - Cristo Reyes & Toni Alcinas
Sweden - Dennis Nilsson & Magnus Caris
United States of America - Darin Young & Chuck Puleo
