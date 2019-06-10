World Darts Championship: Two women's qualifiers set ahead of next tournament

Anastasia Dobromyslova played at Ally Pally last year

The two women's qualifiers for the 2019/2020 World Darts Championship will be held during November following confirmation of the details for this year's events.

Two spots in the 96-player field for the World Championship are on offer in the dedicated women's qualifiers, which are open to all female players worldwide.

The UK & Ireland Women's Qualifier will be held on Monday November 25 at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan, to follow the PDPA Qualifier earlier that day.

Lisa Ashton could return to the World Championship

The Rest of the World Women's Qualifier will be held in Saturday November 16 at Halle 39 in Hildesheim, Germany.

Last year, Anastasia Dobromyslova and Lisa Ashton were the two Women's Qualifiers for the World Championship, with both making a strong impression at Alexandra Palace.

Ashton took the first set from Jan Dekker at an average of 106 before eventually losing 3-1, while Dobromyslova was defeated by eventual quarter-finalist Ryan Joyce.

You don't have to wait long until darts is back on Sky Sports with nine days of coverage from Blackpool and the World Matchplay. It starts on Saturday July 20 and the final is on Sunday July 28.