Phil Taylor beaten by 13-year-old schoolboy Leighton Bennett

Leighton Bennett beat one of the greatest players of all time in Phil 'The Power' Taylor

Darts legend Phil Taylor suffered a shock defeat by 13-year-old schoolboy Leighton Bennett at the SAP Darts Slam in Frankfurt.

The 16-time world darts champion, who has retired from competitive action, lost 4-1 to reigning BDO World youth champion Bennett.

Lincolnshire-born Bennett nicknamed 'Boom Boom', hit a perfect nine-dart leg in the Darts Planet TV tournament in Norwich last month and he added beating the legendary 58-year-old to his list of major accomplishments.

"I feel like a kid on Christmas morning, I never believed this was possible," said the teenager.

"I had a great match with Phil at the Tower of London a couple of months ago but he was too good.

"I was so frustrated with myself for letting that chance go. Then I drew him again here and told myself I wasn't going to let this chance slip.

The teenager jumps for joy after upsetting Taylor

"During the whole match I just kept focused, I didn't even give Phil any eye contact just so I forgot that I was playing him!

"It's a brilliant win but now I just have to forget about it very quickly. I know I leapt up in the air again after the final dart but I need to keep my feet on the ground."

Bennett went out of the competition in the semi-finals, beaten by eventual winner Peter 'Snakebite' Wright.

