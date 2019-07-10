2020 World Darts Championship to start on December 13
Last Updated: 10/07/19 2:09pm
The PDC have confirmed that this year's World Darts Championship will get underway on Friday December 13.
Michael van Gerwen claimed a third world title on New Year's Day, beating Michael Smith in the final and his quest for number four will begin on Friday December 13 at the north London venue.
16 days, including 12 bumper double sessions, of darting fun and games will continue and Sky Sports will once again be your home of the action from Alexandra Palace as 96 of the best players on the planet battle it out for the title.
As has become tradition the final will take place on New Year's Day, crowning the first sporting champion of 2020, with the semi-finals set for Monday December 30 and a three-day break over the festive period (Dec 24-26).
The action returns on Friday December 27 with the conclusion of the third round and the start of the last 16. Coverage of all the action from Ally Pally will be available on Sky Sports throughout with every dart from every session as the race to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy gathers pace.
Last year's World Championship saw the biggest field ever assembled descend on the capital and once again almost 100 players including at least two women will have the chance to compete for the sport's biggest prize fund.
Lisa Ashton and Anastasia Dobromyslova won through from two female-only qualifiers in Milton Keynes and Dusseldorf and this year there will again be a chance for the contenders to book their place.
Wigan will host the UK & Ireland qualifier while Hildesheim in Germany is where the Rest of the World hopefuls will stake their claim.
Friday December 13 (7pm)
3 x First Round
1 x Second Round
Saturday December 14
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3 x First Round
1 x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm)
3 x First Round
1 x Second Round
Sunday December 15
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3 x First Round
1 x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm)
3 x First Round
1 x Second Round
Monday December 16 (7pm)
3 x First Round
1 x Second Round
Tuesday December 17
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3 x First Round
1 x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm)
3 x First Round
1 x Second Round
Wednesday December 18
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3 x First Round
1 x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm)
3 x First Round
1 x Second Round
Thursday December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
2 x First Round
2 x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm)
4 x Second Round
Friday December 20
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
4 x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm)
4 x Second Round
Saturday December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
4 x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm)
4 x Second Round
Sunday December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3 x Third Round
Evening Session (7pm)
3 x Third Round
Monday December 23
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3 x Third Round
Evening Session (7pm)
3 x Third Round
Friday December 27
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3 x Third Round
Evening Session (7pm)
1 x Third Round
2 x Fourth Round
Saturday December 28
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3 x Fourth Round
Evening Session (7pm)
3 x Fourth Round
Sunday December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
2 x Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (7pm)
2 x Quarter-Finals
Monday December 30 (7pm)
Semi-Finals
Wednesday January 1 (8pm)
Final
