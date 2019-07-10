2020 World Darts Championship to start on December 13

Michael van Gerwen won his third world title at Alexandra Palace last year

The PDC have confirmed that this year's World Darts Championship will get underway on Friday December 13.

Michael van Gerwen claimed a third world title on New Year's Day, beating Michael Smith in the final and his quest for number four will begin on Friday December 13 at the north London venue.

16 days, including 12 bumper double sessions, of darting fun and games will continue and Sky Sports will once again be your home of the action from Alexandra Palace as 96 of the best players on the planet battle it out for the title.

As has become tradition the final will take place on New Year's Day, crowning the first sporting champion of 2020, with the semi-finals set for Monday December 30 and a three-day break over the festive period (Dec 24-26).

The action returns on Friday December 27 with the conclusion of the third round and the start of the last 16. Coverage of all the action from Ally Pally will be available on Sky Sports throughout with every dart from every session as the race to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy gathers pace.

Michael Smith was beaten in the New Year's Day showpiece final

Last year's World Championship saw the biggest field ever assembled descend on the capital and once again almost 100 players including at least two women will have the chance to compete for the sport's biggest prize fund.

Lisa Ashton and Anastasia Dobromyslova won through from two female-only qualifiers in Milton Keynes and Dusseldorf and this year there will again be a chance for the contenders to book their place.

Wigan will host the UK & Ireland qualifier while Hildesheim in Germany is where the Rest of the World hopefuls will stake their claim.

Friday December 13 (7pm)

3 x First Round

1 x Second Round

Saturday December 14

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3 x First Round

1 x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3 x First Round

1 x Second Round

Sunday December 15

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3 x First Round

1 x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3 x First Round

1 x Second Round

Monday December 16 (7pm)

3 x First Round

1 x Second Round

Tuesday December 17

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3 x First Round

1 x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3 x First Round

1 x Second Round

Wednesday December 18

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3 x First Round

1 x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3 x First Round

1 x Second Round

Thursday December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

2 x First Round

2 x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

4 x Second Round

Friday December 20

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

4 x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

4 x Second Round

Saturday December 21

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

4 x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

4 x Second Round

Sunday December 22

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3 x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3 x Third Round

Monday December 23

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3 x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3 x Third Round

Friday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3 x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

1 x Third Round

2 x Fourth Round

Saturday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3 x Fourth Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3 x Fourth Round

Sunday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

2 x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

2 x Quarter-Finals

Monday December 30 (7pm)

Semi-Finals

Wednesday January 1 (8pm)

Final

