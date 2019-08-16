Peter Wright faces Corey Cadby in Melbourne Masters first round

Peter Wright is the top seed as he looks to claim another World Series title in Melbourne

Peter Wright begins the defence of his Melbourne Darts Masters title against Corey Cadby as the World Series of Darts continues this weekend.

Hot on the heels of last weekend's trip to Brisbane, the PDC is in Melbourne for the third time and Cadby will be the beneficiary of huge home support when he takes on the top seed.

Wright and Cadby's clash headlines Friday's opening night at Melbourne Arena for the final two days of tungsten action, and then it's on to Hamilton for the New Zealand Masters.

The pair have met twice before on the World Series stage, claiming a win each, while Wright got the better of the young Australian in their latest meeting at the 2017 Grand Slam of Darts.

New sensation Damon Heta will face James Wade in a replay of last weekend's first-round encounter, which the Australian won 6-5 to begin his incredible run to the Brisbane title.

World No 1 Michael van Gerwen, without a PDC title since May, faces Tim Pusey with the winner taking on either Gary Anderson or James Bailey.

Matchplay champion and Brisbane runner-up Rob Cross will take on Robbie King, third seed Daryl Gurney meets Kyle Anderson and Simon Whitlock plays Mick Lacey in an all-Australian clash.

Raymond van Barneveld, competing in his penultimate World Series of Darts event, will be hoping for a second victory in as many weeks against New Zealander Haupai Puha.

Friday's first round will be followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on Saturday.

2019 Melbourne Darts Masters Draw

(1) Peter Wright v Corey Cadby

Raymond van Barneveld v Haupai Puha

(4) Michael van Gerwen v Tim Pusey

Gary Anderson v James Bailey

(2) Rob Cross v Robbie King

James Wade v Damon Heta

(3) Daryl Gurney v Kyle Anderson

Simon Whitlock v Mick Lacey



