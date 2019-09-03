Mensur Suljovic reveals his World Championship dream after sealing glory in Vienna

Mensur Suljovic was in bullish mood after lifting his sixth PDC title on Sunday

Mensur Suljovic is dreaming of World Championship glory after winning the Austrian Darts Championship in Vienna last weekend.

Suljovic became the first Austrian player to win a PDC title on home turf on Sunday, recovering from 6-3 down to defeat world No 1 Michael van Gerwen in a pulsating finale.

'The Gentle' had won just four of his previous 17 meetings against the Dutchman, but he registered his first victory over MVG in a final to scoop the £25,000 top prize and claim his first ranking title of 2019.

Suljovic also becomes just the sixth player in PDC history to have won three or more European Tour titles and the former Champions League of Darts winner insisted it was the biggest win of his life.

"It's the first time I've ever won a game on stage in Vienna and I won the event - it's absolutely brilliant," said Suljovic.

"Michael is the No 1, but in the four-week holiday I've practised every day and I was hungry. To win a European Tour event in my city is amazing, my biggest win."

Suljovic's sixth PDC title moves him to the cusp of reclaiming a spot in the world's top eight, although the world No 9 has his sights firmly set on the World Championship later this year.

The 47-year-old has never gone beyond the third round in 11 previous Alexandra Palace appearances, but he believes he can contend for the biggest honour in world darts following his latest triumph.

"This is absolutely the biggest moment in my career, I'm so happy," said Suljovic.

Suljovic defeated Van Gerwen 8-7 in a dramatic decider - MVG's second straight European Tour final defeat

"After this win is the first time I have thought maybe I could be a world champion.

"There was pressure to play well in Vienna in front of the best crowd in the world.

"They gave me a push every time. When I was 6-3 down in the final, the crowd pushed me to come back and win the game."

Suljovic will aim to make it back-to-back European Tour titles as he features in this weekend's European Darts Matchplay in Mannheim, although his next major assignment is next month's World Grand Prix, where he has reached three semi-finals in the last four years.

It's not long to wait until darts is back on Sky Sports, the World Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday, October 6 at Dublin's Citywest Arena and seven days of coverage continues until the final on Saturday, October 12.