The Darts Show podcast with Phil Taylor

It's a brand new Darts Show podcast with Phil Taylor taking top billing alongside women's world no 4 Fallon Sherrock and Sky Sports' Rod Studd.

Michael Bridge makes an overdue return to the podcast studio, teaming up with Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville for the first time in a couple of months.

There's plenty to get through as the team dissect a couple of European Tour final defeats for Michael van Gerwen and titles for Mensur Suljovic and Joe Cullen, as usual a trio of guests check in to talk tungsten.

The Power - Phil Taylor makes his long awaited debut on the pod, and has plenty to say as he talks up Leighton Bennett for the Grand Slam, ponders the next step for women's darts and brings us up to date with what he has been up to.

Fallon Sherrock - with the women's World Champions qualifier looming, we check in with the current world no 4 on a season of near misses and the target of a place at Alexandra Palace in December.

Colin Lloyd - our resident international darts superstar has his say on a overdue first title for Joe Cullen, the chase for Grand Slam places and much more besides.

Rod Studd - the Sky Sports commentator reveals how preparations for a busy second half of the season have been going, from swotting up and winding up Wayne Mardle to the merits of the games superstars managing their schedule like golf and tennis players

It's Not Darts But... - Lloydy takes up this week's big topic, and takes us into the biscuit tin after the last episode saw jam just edge out plucky custard in the great doughnut debate.

It's not long to wait until darts is back on Sky Sports, the World Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday, October 6 at Dublin's Citywest Arena and seven days of coverage continues until the final on Saturday, October 12.