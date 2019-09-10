Joe Cullen insists he is good enough to win a major following his European Darts Matchplay triumph

Joe Cullen insists he is good enough to win a major after he claimed the European Darts Matchplay tournament on Sunday.

Cullen, nicknamed 'Rockstar', landed his maiden European Tour title with an impressive victory over world No 1 Michael van Gerwen in the final.

The 30-year-old from Bradford now has three PDC ranking titles to his name, but he has set his sights on major glory in the coming months.

"One hundred per cent it's about time I got to a European Tour final, let alone winning one. It's been a long time coming," said Cullen, who is now back in the world's top 16.

"To beat the man himself MVG in the final is a dream come true, I can't put into words how happy I am at the minute.

"Hopefully this will get me into the Grand Slam, because somehow I've never played that tournament in my career.

"If I'm good enough to win one of these then I'm good enough to win a major."

