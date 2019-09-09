2020 Premier League Darts venues and dates announced

Michael van Gerwen defeated Rob Cross in the 2019 final

The 2020 Premier League season will begin at the new P&J Live arena in Aberdeen on Thursday, February 6 to open a 17-night tour for the sport's widest-reaching event.

Aberdeen has traditionally been a sell-out destination for the competition, and next year they're moving from the AECC complex to the P&J Live venue, for what will be the opening night.

The tournament will make familiar stops in cities in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands and Germany ahead of the Play-Offs at The O2, London on Thursday, May 21.

Once again, there will be a double-header at Rotterdam Ahoy on March 25-26, the second of which will be 'Judgement Night'.

"The 2019 Unibet Premier League proved hugely successful and the confirmation of the schedule for 2020 is an exciting moment for us," said PDC chairman Barry Hearn.

"To make our debut at the new P&J Live in Aberdeen will be a fantastic way to start the season, and once again we'll be visiting Ireland, the Netherlands and Germany throughout four months of top-class action."

Tickets for the 2020 Unibet Premier League will go on priority sale to PDCTV-HD Annual Subscribers on Thursday October 3, and on general sale on Thursday, October 10.

Premier League 2020 Night One Thursday Feburary 6 P&J Live, Aberdeen Night Two Thursday Feburary 13 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Night Three Thursday Feburary 20 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Night Four Thursday Feburary 27 3Arena, Dublin Night Five Thursday March 5 Westpoint Exeter Night Six Thursday March 12 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Night Seven Thursday March 19 Utilita Arena, Newcastle Night Eight Wednesday March 25 Rotterdam Ahoy Judgement Night Thursday March 25 Rotterdam Ahoy Night Ten Thursday April 2 The SSE Arena, Belfast Night 11 Thursday April 9 FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield Night 12 Thursday April 16 The Manchester Arena Night 13 Thursday April 23 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin Night 14 Thursday April 30 Arena Birmingham Night 15 Thursday May 7 The SSE Hydro, Glasgow Night 16 Thursday May 14 First Direct Arena, Leeds Play-Offs Thursday May 21 The O2, London

