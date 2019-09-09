Professional Darts Corporation 2020 calendar confirmed

Michael van Gerwen will be competing for more European prizes

The 2020 Professional Darts Corporation calendar has been confirmed, with over 150 days of darts to take place on the circuit next year.

Another exciting year will begin with Qualifying School from January 16-19, with simultaneous events being held in the UK and Germany as players bid to secure coveted PDC Tour Cards to compete on the ProTour.

The Masters sees the top 16 return to action in Milton Keynes from January 31-February 2 for the first televised event following the conclusion of the World Darts Championship on New Year's Day.

The Premier League season then begins on Thursday February 6 at the new P&J Live arena in Aberdeen, beginning the 17-night tour of the UK, Ireland, Netherlands and Germany.

The 30 Players Championship events to be held in 2020 will begin with three double-headers during February ahead of the UK Open, which will take place from March 6-8 at the Butlin's Minehead Resort.

The European Tour kicks off in Germany in March with events in Sindelfingen and Leverkusen, followed by April's event in Munich.

May then sees tournaments in Graz, Austria and the German city of Riesa, either side of the first visit to Hungary as Budapest plays host to a tournament from May 8-10.

Following a first event in Trier, Germany from June 26-28, the European Tour will then return to Hildesheim and Jena on the first two weekends of July.

Dutch city Leeuwarden will also host the European Tour for the first time from September 11-13, ahead of the annual visit to Gibraltar a fortnight later.

The venue for the 12th European Tour event will be confirmed in due course, while both Prague and Copenhagen remain potential future venues after staging European Tour events in 2019.

The World Cup of Darts will be held from June 18-21 in Hamburg, before the hugely popular Betfred World Matchplay takes place from July 18-26 in Blackpool.

Both the Champions League of Darts and World Series of Darts Finals will move forward in the calendar to September, ahead of the World Grand Prix in Dublin in October.

The European Championship will return to Dortmund from October 29-November 1, with the Grand Slam of Darts taking place from November 14-22 in Wolverhampton.

The Players Championship Finals at the Butlin's Minehead Resort takes place from November 27-29, with the dates for the 2020/2021 World Darts Championship to be confirmed during 2020.

The European Tour event in Leeuwarden in September will be followed by a Players Championship double-header, with Barnsley, Wigan, Hildesheim and Dublin continuing to host ProTour events during 2020.

Both the Challenge Tour and Development Tour circuits will again see five weekends take place, each featuring four events per weekend, during the year.

Four weekends on each tour will be held in Wigan, with Hildesheim also hosting the Development Tour and Milton Keynes hosting the Challenge Tour.

