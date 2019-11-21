Madison Square Garden in New York to host 2020 World Series of Darts

The iconic Madison Square Garden will host the darts in 2020

The iconic Madison Square Garden is to host top-class darts for the first time when the stars of the sport visit New York on the World Series of Darts tour in 2020.

The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden will host the US Darts Masters and North American Championship on June 5-6, bringing the likes of current world No 1 Michael van Gerwen to New York.

PDC chief Barry Hearn said: "This is a fantastic development for darts to be bringing the glitz and glamour of the World Series of Darts to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

"This is a world-renowned venue and 20 years ago it would have been a pipedream for darts players to take to the stage in such an iconic arena - but this is another exciting move for us as the World Series continues to grow.

"Not only will this be special for the players competing, but this is a fantastic chance for fans to see the cream of the world's darting talent under one roof on June 5-6."

Madison Square Garden has never hosted darts before

The World Series of Darts incorporates six worldwide tournaments throughout, allowing local prospects their chance to challenge the biggest names in darts.

The 2019 US Darts Masters had seen England's Nathan Aspinall - one of the new stars making his breakthrough at the top level - take victory on his World Series debut in Las Vegas.

Reigning world champion Van Gerwen won events in Melbourne and New Zealand, flamboyant Peter Wright - famed for his colourful mohawk hairstyle - took victory in Germany and Australian qualifier Damon Heta claimed a stunning triumph in Brisbane.

Nathan Aspinall won the US Darts Masters on his World Series debut in Las Vegas

Florida's Danny Baggish was the 2019 North American Championship winner, and will now go on to represent the US in the World Championship in London in December before heading to New York to defend his title in 2020.

Eight American and Canadian players will get their chance to take to the Hulu Theater stage in the events, which begin on Friday June 5 with the first round of the US Darts Masters.

The action on Saturday June 6 will be held across two sessions, with the North American Championship in the afternoon ahead of the US Darts Masters quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in the evening.

