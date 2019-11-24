Luke Humphries whitewashes Adam Gawlas to win World Youth Championship title

Luke Humphries whitewashed Adam Gawlas 6-0 to clinch World Youth Championship glory in Minehead

Luke Humphries produced a clinical display to whitewash Adam Gawlas 6-0 and clinch the World Youth Championship title at the Butlin's Minehead Resort on Sunday evening.

Humphries - a two-time Development Tour champion - is making the full-time move to the senior circuit in 2020 and he grasped his final opportunity to claim World Youth glory in emphatic fashion.

Czech youngster Gawlas, 17, has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence since starting to play competitive darts in February but he was blown away by 'Cool Hand'.

Experience certainly paid dividends for Humphries, who averaged 92.97, posted three maximums and converted 46 per cent of his attempts at double to clinch the £10,000 top prize.

Humphries featured as a contender in this year's Premier League

Gawlas squandered two darts at double in the opening leg and this proved to be the only opportunities he was afforded at the outer ring throughout the contest.

Humphries - who defeated Rob Cross en route to reaching the World Championship quarter-finals almost 12 months ago, fired in back-to-back 17-dart legs to secure the early initiative.

The Englishman then produced an effortless 112 combination to move 3-0 ahead before unleashing an impressive barrage of scoring power to coast to victory.

World Youth Championship - Roll of Honour 2011 Arron Monk 2012 James Hubbard 2013 Michael Smith 2014 Keegan Brown 2015 Max Hopp 2016 Corey Cadby 2017 Dimitri Van den Bergh 2018 Dimitri Van den Bergh 2019 Luke Humphries

The Newbury ace kicked off leg four with his first maximum and wired the bull for a roof-raising 161 outshot, although he returned to complete a 14-dart hold and continue the procession.

Gawlas had no answer to Humphries' heavy artillery and the 24-year-old sealed the deal with two more 14-dart legs, to become the eighth different winner since the tournament's inception in 2011.

Humphries also becomes the first English youngster to win this title since Keegan Brown in 2014 and having endured a tumultuous year following his well-documented battle with anxiety and panic disorder, this understandably was a poignant triumph.

The £60,000 tournament featured a 96-player field, including qualifiers from as far afield as New Zealand, Japan, China, America and Canada.

Dimitri Van den Bergh is the only player to have lifted the World Youth title on multiple occasions

Former winners include current world No 4 Michael Smith, Max Hopp, Brown, Corey Cadby, whilst Dimitri Van den Bergh claimed back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

Victory for Gawlas would have seen him secure qualification for this year's World Championship at Alexandra Palace, with Humphries already assured of his spot via the Pro Tour Order of Merit. Nevertheless, both men have guaranteed their spot at the 2020 Grand Slam.

Gawlas has already reached the JDC's Junior World Championship final - where he will take on young Irish talent Keane Barry, although his defeat ensures there will be three qualification spots available in Monday's World Championship qualifier in Wigan.

