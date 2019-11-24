Rainbow Laces: Peter 'Snakebite' Wright shows support at Players Championship Finals

Peter Wright was even easier to spot in his first-round match at the Players Championship Finals

Peter Wright's mohawk often brightens up the oche, but this weekend he went full rainbow at the Players Championship Finals.

The world number seven turned his hair into a visible show of support for Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign as he competed at the tournament in Minehead.

'Snakebite' looked the part but his luck was out in Minehead

The PDC are backing the initiative for LGBT inclusion in sport for the second consecutive year. This time, referee Huw Ware is taking part having also been named a Stonewall Sport Champion.

Ware says he is "thrilled" to see the PDC involved again, telling their official website: "The support of the darts community to last year's campaign was unprecedented, and it highlights that darts is fast becoming a sport for everybody regardless of their sexuality.

"I'm also honoured to be one of Stonewall's Sport Champions for the next 12 months, and look forward to working with the Champions and Stonewall on a broader sporting basis."

Making sport more inclusive is about having as many straight allies as possible, who are prepared to stand in solidarity with the LGBT community. I cannot thank @snakebitewright enough for dying his hair and wearing the rainbow colours tonight to stand with the #RainbowLaces pic.twitter.com/2nhWX1PuEL — Huw Ware (@HuwWare100) November 23, 2019

PDC chief executive Matthew Porter added: "Our support of Rainbow Laces in 2018 was well-received and it's great that we can be involved again this year with an important campaign.

"Darts has been recognised worldwide for its inclusivity as a sport and we fully support Stonewall's mantra that sport is open to everybody."

The fans were out in force and added to the colourful spectacle

Wright's luck was out on the night, however, in his first-round match against James Wilson. Despite holding a 5-3 lead, he failed to put away match darts and allowed his opponent from Huddersfield to take the deciding leg.

The annual activation of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign - which is supported by Sky Sports - is under way now and runs into the first week of December.

