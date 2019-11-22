Players Championship Finals: Daryl Gurney eyeing title defence

Daryl Gurney claimed the title 12 months ago

The 2019 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals begins on Friday in Minehead, as Daryl Gurney begins his title defence against Luke Woodhouse on a packed opening day of action.

The three-day event will see the top 64 players from the 2019 Players Championship Order of Merit, following the year's 30 floor events, in action from November 22-24.

Play on the opening two days will be split across two stages, with the action on the main stage in the Skyline Arena accompanied by games in the intimate Reds venue.

Gurney famously sprinted away from the oche to celebrate with family and friends after hitting the match-winning bullseye to defeat Michael van Gerwen in last year's final.

Gearing up to face TV debutant Woodhouse in his first assignment of the weekend, the Northern Irishman insists he is taking nothing for granted.

"Winning this event last year is probably my greatest achievement in darts," said Gurney, whose first-round match will be on the main stage.

"I said at the time it was probably the scariest bullseye I've ever hit in my life, but that feeling when it went in is why I play the game.

"Coming into this event as champion means nothing though and I know I will have to be on my game against Luke, who is an up and coming player I rate very highly."

Super Chin stunned MVG in last year's final

Van Gerwen, a four-time winner of the Players Championship Finals, is also in action on the main stage as he meets Luke Humphries, who will also compete in the PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship final on Sunday.

Having tasted defeat in the event for the first time since 2014 in his defeat to Gurney, world number one Van Gerwen is keen to regain his crown ahead of his World Championship defence.

"Of course it was disappointing to lose in the final last year, I don't lose many finals," admitted Van Gerwen, the 6/4 title favourite in Minehead with sponsors Ladbrokes.

"But on the day Daryl took out the big shots when it mattered, so well done to him, but now I'm coming to win my title back - every tournament I play I turn up to win.

"It's the last tournament before the World Championship so my goal is to play to a good standard and give myself even more confidence going into Ally Pally."

LISTEN TO THE LATEST EPISODE OF THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

Van Gerwen was defeated by Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton last Sunday, and the Welshman comes into this event as top seed on the back of retaining his Grand Slam title in Wolverhampton.

A winner of three Players Championship events in 2019, Price is up to a career-high third on the PDC Order of Merit and he will play Mickey Mansell in his opening round tie.

"I'm playing well, I'm up to number three and I probably deserve to be three, maybe two," said Price.

"I've had a good year, 18 months, but it doesn't happen all the time. I've been playing well and it breeds confidence, and I've been confident in every tournament for the last six months. I'm just thankful to win this again.

"I'm full of confidence and hopefully I can carry that on to the Players Championship and hopefully I can have a good run.

"I'm coming into the tournament as number one seed but that doesn't mean too much because top players are scattered everywhere in the list of seeds for this one."

Gerwyn Price retained his major title last weekend

Elsewhere, Raymond van Barneveld, competing in his penultimate PDC event, will face Nathan Aspinall, who lifted the UK Open title on the Minehead stage in March.

Saturday sees the second round of the £500,000 tournament held in the afternoon session and the third round in the evening session, with play continuing across two stages.

Sunday then sees the action centred on the main stage, with the quarter-finals in the afternoon session and the semi-finals and final in the evening session, along with the PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship final.

2019 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals

Friday November 22

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

First Round

Main Stage

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Stephen Bunting

Jose de Sousa v James Richardson

Glen Durrant v Scott Baker

Max Hopp v Jelle Klaasen

Chris Dobey v Cristo Reyes

Jeffrey de Zwaan v Simon Whitlock

Michael Smith v Martin Schindler

Ian White v Devon Petersen

Stage Two

Harry Ward v Darius Labanauskas

Justin Pipe v Mervyn King

Brendan Dolan v Ross Smith

John Henderson v Ryan Joyce

Keegan Brown v Andy Boulton

Steve Beaton v Ricky Evans

Danny Noppert v Ryan Searle

Dave Chisnall v Matthew Edgar

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

First Round

Main Stage

Krzysztof Ratajski v Steve Lennon

Gerwyn Price v Mickey Mansell

James Wade v Ted Evetts

Mensur Suljovic v Kim Huybrechts

Daryl Gurney v Luke Woodhouse

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Humphries

Peter Wright v James Wilson

Nathan Aspinall v Raymond van Barneveld

Stage Two

Jonny Clayton v Ryan Meikle

Joe Cullen v Kyle Anderson

Vincent van der Voort v Arron Monk

Gabriel Clemens v Mark McGeeney

Adrian Lewis v Josh Payne

William O'Connor v Steve West

Jermaine Wattimena v Jamie Hughes

Ron Meulenkamp v Rob Cross

Saturday November 23

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

Second Round

Main Stage

Price/Mansell v Brown/Boulton

Wade/Evetts v Beaton/Evans

Suljovic/Huybrechts v Noppert/Searle

Gurney/Woodhouse v Clemens/McGeeney

Lewis/Payne v Van Gerwen/Humphries

Wright/Wilson v Dobey/Reyes

Aspinall/Van Barneveld v Cullen/Anderson

Wattimena/Hughes v Meulenkamp/Cross

Stage Two

De Zwaan/Whitlock v Henderson/Joyce

Clayton/Meikle v Ward/Labanauskas

De Sousa/Richardson v Van den Bergh/Bunting

White/Petersen v Van der Voort/Monk

Ratajski/Lennon v O'Connor/West

Durrant/Baker v Hopp/Klaasen

Chisnall/Edgar v Pipe/King

M Smith/Schindler v Dolan/R Smith

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Third Round

Main Stage & Stage Two (four matches per stage)

Schedule of play TBC

Sunday November 24

Main Stage Only

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals & Final

Plus PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship Final (Luke Humphries vs Adam Gawlas)

Format

First Round - Best of 11 legs

Second Round - Best of 11 legs

Third Round - Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs

Final - Best of 21 legs

Prize fund

Winner - £100,000

Runner-up - £50,000

Semi-finalists - £25,000

Quarter-finalists - £15,000

Last 16 - £10,000

Last 32 - £5,000

Last 64 - £2,500

the action is back on your Sky Sports screens in December with the World Championship from Alexandra Palace. It all gets underway on Friday, December 13.