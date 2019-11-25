Fallon Sherrock becomes final player to qualify for World Championship

Sherrock produced a series of dazzling displays in Monday's qualifier to seal the final World Championship qualification spot.

Fallon Sherrock will make her Alexandra Palace debut next month after producing a series of majestic performances to prevail in the UK & Ireland Women's qualifier in Wigan on Monday.

Former Lakeside finalist Sherrock has enjoyed a fine year on the BDO circuit in 2019 and she caps it off with qualification for the biggest event in world darts.

The 25-year-old will be joined by reigning women's world champion Mikuru Suzuki in the capital next month, after the Japanese star progressed through the Rest of the World Women's qualifier in Hildesheim last weekend.

They will become the fourth and fifth women respectively to feature in a PDC World Championship, following in the footsteps of Gayl King, Anastasia Dobromyslova and Lisa Ashton.

Sherrock was beaten by Ashton in the World Championship final back in 2015

Sherrock was in outstanding form throughout the day, boasting the highest tournament average of all 43 competitors and dropping just three legs in her opening three matches.

She claimed the scalp of last year's World Championship finalist Lorraine Winstanley 6-3, which was sandwiched in between whitewash wins over Kirsty Chubb and Lisa Brosnan, with Sherrock averaging a brilliant 99.10 against Brosnan.

This set up a showdown against four-time women's world champion Ashton in the semi-finals, after 'The Lancashire Rose' had seen off Deta Hedman and Rachel Brooks in her bid to qualify for the second straight year.

Sherrock made a storming start, racing into a 4-0 lead with a remarkable 109 average. Ashton reduced the arrears to 5-4 with some blistering scoring of her own, but the Milton Keynes star held her own to prevail with a 91 average.

Ashton was unable to come through the qualifier for the second consecutive year

Sherrock faced Natalie Gilbert in the final, who dropped just four legs in seeing off Natasha Richards, Alexandra Howard, Mandy Smith and Denise Cassidy en route.

However, Gilbert's fairy-tale run was halted by Sherrock in the final, who prevailed 6-3 to guarantee herself a minimum of £7,500 by virtue of qualifying for the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Benito van de Pas was one of three men to secure their place at Alexandra Palace next month via the PDPA Tour Card Holder Qualifier.

Luke Humphries' victory over 17-year-old Adam Gawlas in last night's World Youth Championship final ensured that three qualification spots would be available in the qualifier and Van de Pas came through alongside Kevin Burness and Matthew Edgar.

Van de Pas - a three-time winner on the PDC Pro Tour, kicked off his qualifying bid with a narrow 6-5 success against Greek World Cup star John Michael, having trailed 4-2 at one stage.

Van de Pas is a former top 16 player but has endured a barren spell in recent years

'Big Ben' then saw off his fellow Dutchman Yordi Meeuwisse, former UK Open finalist Barrie Bates and 2018 UK Open semi-finalist Robert Owen, defeating the Welshman 7-4 with a 99.60 average to secure his sixth successive Ally Pally appearance.

Burness will feature in this event for the second consecutive year after producing a series of consistent displays in qualification.

He opened up proceedings with victory over youngster Niels Zonneveld, before edging out Reece Robinson in a quality contest which saw both men average in excess of 100.

The Northern Irishman then triumphed in another last-leg decider against Mario Robbe, before easing past two-time major winner Robert Thornton and seeing off Bradley Brooks to seal his qualification.

Two-time Alexandra Palace semi-finalist Mark Webster was unable to come through Monday's last-chance qualifier

Edgar - who qualified for last year's tournament via the Pro Tour Order of Merit, battled past Tytus Kanik and Gary Eastwood in his opening ties, before easing past German youngster Christian Bunse 6-2.

This set up a decisive tussle against Adam Hunt - who came through last year's PDPA qualifier, although Hunt was unable to complete the double with Edgar running out a 7-4 winner.

Jamie Lewis - a semi-finalist at Alexandra Palace two years ago, was one of many high-profile stars to miss out on qualification.

Former BDO world champions Mark Webster and Christian Kist also suffered disappointment in Wigan, along with two-time major winner Thornton, World Cup quarter-finalist Martin Schindler and former UK Open semi-finalist Alan Norris.

PDPA Tour Card Holder Qualifier

Final Matches

Benito van de Pas 7-4 Robert Owen

Kevin Burness 7-3 Bradley Brooks

Matthew Edgar 7-4 Adam Hunt

UK & Ireland Women's Qualifier

Quarter-Finals

Natalie Gilbert 6-2 Mandy Smith

Denise Cassidy 6-4 Sarah Roberts

Fallon Sherrock 6-0 Lisa Brosnan

Lisa Ashton 6-1 Rachel Brooks

Semi-Finals

Natalie Gilbert 6-0 Denise Cassidy

Fallon Sherrock 6-4 Lisa Ashton



Final

Fallon Sherrock 6-3 Natalie Gilbert

