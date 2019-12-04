The Darts Show podcast with Luke Humphries & Ted Evetts

Colin Lloyd runs the rule over the PDC World Championship draw and two of darts' brightest young stars join us as we talk to Ted Evetts and Luke Humphries.

It's not our Christmas special....that comes on December 10 but we start the build-up to the biggest Christmas party of the year a week earlier, we are that excited.

It's been a busy couple of weeks with the Players Championship Finals bringing the Pro Tour to its conclusion and there was another win for Michael van Gerwen.

We'll check in on our predictions and then reflect on the draw for Ally Pally which took place on Sky Sports News, and there's a couple of tantalising contests in store.

With most of the darting world taking a well-deserved break before the World Champs, that's not the way for us...except Michael Bridge...

Luke Humphries - the newly-crowned world youth champion gives us his take on the vindication of his years as a developing player, his journey over the 12 months since he announced himself to the darting world at Ally Pally last year.

Charlie Austin - the West Brom striker becomes the latest non-darts player to join the show, telling us how he fell in love with the sport, and we get his all-important nickname.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws takes a look at the draw for the World Championship and picks out some of his early first-round crackers as well as the players to watch and the expectations that go with playing a female player on the big stage.

Ted Evetts - a stunning year on the Development Tour saw SuperTed win six titles and top the Order of Merit, we get the lowdown on bringing that form to the World Championship and the top level.

It's Not Darts But... - with the festive season around the corner, Lloydy picks up the baton and asks the question whether it's crackers and cheese or a mince pie for your post-Christmas lunch treat.

