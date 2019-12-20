Nathan Aspinall reflects on footballing background at Manchester United

Aspinall is hoping to get his hands on the some silverware this Christmas

Darts is ingrained with fascinating player backgrounds and Nathan Aspinall is no different in that respect, having seen his sporting ventures begin on the football pitch.

There is no ironic chuckle or modest smile when Aspinall is asked about his goalkeeping roots. This was a serious pursuit and one from which a natural competitive edge has fuelled a blossoming career at the oche.

Turning the scope towards Aspinall's late introduction often stops at his decision to trade in accounting for arrows, but what many might not know is the story of the Stockport-born shot-stopper.

A story that may have been short-lived, but one that he feels has contributed to his latest line of work.

He told Sky Sports: "I got scouted to play at the Manchester United goalkeeping Academy, it was a feeder club for Manchester United and other clubs.

"I got offered contracts for Rangers when I was nine, I played for Stockport County and had trials with them.

"Football was the way I wanted to go. Every kid wants to be a footballer.

"It didn't work out for me but I played at a semi-pro level and I'm now a professional darts player.

"If I was a little bit taller I could have made it. I got released because I was too small as a goalkeeper. I wasn't tall enough.

"I met Edwin van der Sar a couple of weeks ago and now I realise why I didn't make it, because he's about 19ft.

"Obviously, I knew I was a good keeper and believed I was one of the best around at that time, but it just wasn't to be.

"Things happen for a reason and it probably worked out for the best in the long run."

Despite a switch in sporting environments, Aspinall still draws on the added drive and adrenaline that is cultivated in a team sport such as football.

In doing so he has naturally understood the on-stage competitiveness displayed by back-to-back Grand Slam of Darts winner Gerwyn Price, who comes from a professional rugby background.

"I love sport, any type," added Aspinall.

"Pool, snooker, I'm a big golfer, obviously football as well. I hate losing, I'm so competitive.

"I think, like Gezzy, if you've played at a high level in a different sport when you come into the darts you've already that little bit of extra will to win than other people.

"Anything I play, even with snooker which I'm terrible at, I will try everything to win.

"I like to say I'm a born winner because I don't want to be a loser.

"Nobody remembers losers, everybody remembers winners so that's what I want to be." Aspinall on his winning mentality ahead of the Worlds

Aspinall has emerged as one of the latest beacons of inspiration for those pursuing a step up to professional status, just as he was little over two years ago.

The 2019 World Championship semi-finalist has pinpointed self-belief and hard-work as key components when turning the risks into reward.

He said: "Rob [Cross] has proved it, I've proved it. Okay I didn't win it (the World Championship), but I had a good run and it's set me up financially.

"I think that's a big part of it, if you're trying to play with these boys while working as well it's very, very tough. You're finishing on a Sunday night and then you're up for work on a Monday, whereas as a professional you get a couple of days rest to see your family and kids etc.

"I think you've got to believe in yourself and have confidence in your own ability and believe you are the best player in that tournament.

"If you don't believe you're the best player in the tournament you're at a disadvantage straight away.

"You've got to prove it to people and prove it to yourself as well. Certainly practice and confidence are the keys to being successful.

"Before the World Championships I won my first senior title on the floor, I think it was in Barnsley. I proved it to myself and since then I keep going deep in these tournaments. That was the turning point where I realised I was good enough to compete at the highest level."

Aspinall begins his tournament against Danny Baggish this evening.

