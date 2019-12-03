Rainbow Laces: Stephen K Amos and Stephen Bailey at the darts in 'I'm Game'

Stephen K Amos and Stephen Bailey had no experience or knowledge of darts... until Sky Sports took them to the Grand Slam in Wolverhampton for episode two of 'I'm Game'!

For comedian Amos, sport holds some difficult memories. "That feeling of being the last one to be picked, is one that a lot of us can identify with," he tells Mark McAdam in the new show, which has been produced in support of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

It's a similar story for fellow stand-up, Bailey. "Sport has always been a 'manly man's thing'. I've never felt very welcome... I'd never go as an audience member," he says.

The two Stephens take part in a three-dart challenge in front of the Wolverhampton crowd

But they're both willing to give it another go - and with a big crowd in, where better than the darts?

The duo are given expert advice by Gerwyn Price and Dimitri Van den Bergh, before taking part in their own three-dart challenge at the oche in front of the crowds.

Gerwyn Price and Dimitri Van den Bergh are on hand to pass on some handy tips

They also chat to referee and Stonewall Sport Champion Huw Ware about his experiences of coming out. "The response from the darts community has been great," he tells the two Stephens.

"I don't see any reason why a gay darts player could not come out. I think they would be accepted."

The annual activation of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign - which is supported by Sky Sports - is under way now and continues until December 9.

