All the World Darts Championship nine-darters from Alexandra Palace

Here's a look back at all the nine-dart finishes from the World Championship

With the 2020 World Darts Championship just around the corner, we have been remembering every nine-darter in the history of the competition.

Until then, we look back over the history books...

Raymond van Barneveld, 2009

Five-time world champion Van Barneveld struck the first nine-darter in the history of the competition when he came up against fellow Dutchman Jelle Klaasen in the quarter-finals.

Barneveld hit two maximums before nailing treble 20, treble 19 and double 12 to complete the magical feat in the second leg of the sixth set.

The Dutchman suffered a heavy 7-1 defeat by Phil Taylor in the final though, as 'The Power' ended his dreams of a sixth title.

Watch as Van Barneveld achieves darting perfection against Klaasen

Raymond van Barneveld, 2009

The same year, but a different world championship, Van Barneveld was back for more of the same as he thrilled 'The Barney Army' with more incredible arrows.

Van Barneveld entered the history books as the only man to hit two world championship nine-darters. This time it came against 'The History Maker' Brendan Dolan.

In all, Barney has banged in five televised nine-darters - all of them live on Sky Sports!

Barney was back for more when he took on Irishman Dolan

Adrian Lewis, 2011

Adrian Lewis celebrates a set win against Gary Anderson after his perfect leg

Lewis dramatically upped the ante by becoming the first thrower to achieve the feat in a final just a year later.

What better way to lift the ultimate darts trophy than with a nine-darter? Lewis was 25-years old when he defeated Gary Anderson 7-5 in the Ally Pally final, striking the greatest shot in the sport in an opening set which many regard as the greatest in the competition's history.

The win was Lewis' first major accolade, making him the first world championship winner never to have played at the BDO and ushering in a new era of players. He became just the fifth different winner since the PDC took over the tournament in 1994, and Lewis' world ranking rose to No 2 behind his mentor Phil Taylor.

Lewis was perfect against Gary Anderson in the 2011 final

Dean Winstanley, 2013

Rotherham thrower Winstanley nailed just the fourth nine-darter in the history of the PDC event but it still was not enough to give him a victory against Vincent van der Voort.

The £15,000 prize money will have made it a happy Christmas in the Winstanley household but, unfortunately, Van der Voort still sent him home early with a second-round 4-2 win.

Remarkably, Winstanley was two sets down at the time of his nine-darter, having won just one leg in the match up to that point. He was able to briefly level the match with his stunning shot, but the result eventually dwindled away. His nine-darter on the biggest stage, however, can never be taken away from him.

Watch Dean Winstanley's nine-darter

Michael van Gerwen, 2013

Aged 23, Van Gerwen was already on his way to becoming the real deal as he secured a world championship semi-final with the welcome help of a nine-darter.

James Wade was the unwitting victim as Van Gerwen landed 180, 177 and finished 144 with double 12 to send Ally Pally into raptures. His brilliant effort came just a week after Winstanley's against Van der Voort, and cemented a final spot against Phil Taylor.

Taylor would eventually take the title home but Van Gerwen's nine-darter in his quarter-final remained a memorable moment.

Michael van Gerwen almost pulled off two nine-dart finishes in a row against James Wade!

Terry Jenkins & Kyle Anderson, 2014

Terry Jenkins' nine-darter

Jenkins was eliminated from the world championship by Per Laursen despite nailing the perfect leg - which was made even more special when, just an hour later, Kyle Anderson hit his own nine-darter.

Jenkins nailed his in the decisive fifth set against Laursen, who eventually won by two clear legs, and would have been eyeing the £30,000 prize money despite his defeat. But later on the same day, Anderson dipped his hand into the cookie jar to earn a share of the spoils with his own nine-dart finish.

Kyle Anderson's nine-darter

Incredibly, Anderson also bowed out of the tournament despite his achievement, losing to Ian White. Jenkins and Anderson faltered at the first round, but what a way to go down.

Adrian Lewis, 2015

Lewis, the first man to hit a nine-darter in a world championship final, repeated the trick four years later in a third-round collision with Raymond van Barneveld.

The Potteries thrower claimed the opening set by bursting out of the traps to hit the perfect leg, but Van Barneveld pegged him back and eventually claimed a 4-3 win to advance in the tournament.

Adrian Lewis lit up the Alexandra Palace with a perfect nine-darter

Gary Anderson, 2016

Anderson was defending his Ally Pally crown and determined to make more history with a leg of pure perfection - something he had not been able to do until his semi-final clash against Jelle Klaasen.

The Borders thrower produced the first perfect leg of last year's tournament during a superb individual display, ending with an average of 107.

Klaasen was outclassed 6-0 by the juggernaut Anderson, who would go on to defeat Adrian Lewis in the final to retain his title and become only the fourth player to successfully retain his title after winning it for the first time.

Anderson produced perfection during his semi-final two years ago

So, there have been nine perfect legs of darts at the PDC event which has graced the Ally Pally - let's hope for more of the same this year!

