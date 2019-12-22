Gary Anderson in with shout of third World Darts Championship title

Is Gary Anderson hitting form at the right time?

Birthday boy Gary Anderson turns 49 on Sunday and with his third-round World Championship clash on Monday, 'The Flying Scotsman' will be hoping that he can celebrate in style before Christmas.

Anderson brushed aside Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan 3-0 in their second-round match at Alexandra Palace on Monday in a showing which impressed a lot of the darting fraternity.

He threw seven 180s - Dolan did not register any - and made a 144 checkout in the second set as his opponent claimed just a single leg.

The world No 5 is through to the last 32, but he now has realistic hopes of landing his third title here after wins in 2015 and 2016. He was also runner-up in 2011 and 2017.

Me and the practice board don't get on because the fishing rod has been taking over my life. Gary Anderson

"I've been playing really well on the practice board but I went up there tonight and I was nowhere near it in the first set because of nerves," Anderson told the media. "But there were some good signs there, the 180s and 140s are coming back and there were a few moments when I felt in full flow up there.

"I've not had a lot of stage time this year so I'm a bit out of practice and because of that I felt so nervous walking on stage.

"I've had four days solid on the practice board and I've been really happy with the way they're going so hopefully we will see that come out in the rest of the tournament."

Anderson and Peter Wright won the World Cup for Scotland earlier this year

Anderson missed much of the first half of the season to resolve a back problem, but teamed up with Peter Wright to win the World Cup for Scotland. Lack of form maybe temporary, but class is permanent when it comes to Anderson.

With the seeds tumbling fast at this year's tournament, he will feel that he is finding his form at just the right time of the year. The final is on New Year's Day.

"It's been a hard year, but I've been over the moon with the way it's being going on the practice board. Me and the practice board don't get on because the fishing rod has been taking over my life," he continued.

"I think I should be allowed to take medication for my back, but I can't. There are that many rules these days. There are days when I can throw and there are days when I can't.

"I've lived out of a suitcase for 24 years so it's been a bit of a wake-up call. I now enjoy spending my time at home."

