World Darts Championship: James Wade out to avoid early exit at Alexandra Palace

James Wade is making his 16th consecutive appearance at the PDC World Darts Championship

James Wade will want to avoid joining the growing group of high-profile casualties when he gets his World Darts Championship underway on Wednesday.

The three-time Alexandra Palace semi-finalist begins his latest bid for a maiden world title against Ritchie Edhouse, who saw off Russia's Boris Koltsov in the opening round, with Wade having already seen a number of notable names crash out of the competition during the first week.

Wednesday December 18 Afternoon session (1230 GMT) Ron Meulenkamp vs Ben Robb (R1) Mickey Mansell vs Seigo Asada (R1) Harry Ward vs Madars Razma (R1) Stephen Bunting vs Jose Justicia (R2) Evening session (1900 GMT) James Wilson vs Nico Kurz (R1) Josh Payne vs Diogo Portela (R1) Gabriel Clemens vs Benito van de Pas (R1) James Wade vs Ritchie Edhouse (R2)

Second seed Rob Cross is the biggest name to fall so far, with Kim Huybrechts storming to a straight-sets win over the 2018 world champion, while debutant Luke Woodhouse caused one of the upsets of the tournament to dump out last year's finalist and fourth seed Michael Smith.

Lithuania's Darius Labanauskas accounted for world No 9 Ian White, with Wade - starting the week as the eighth seed - now looking to stop himself being the fourth player from the world's top 10 to be knocked out in their opening match.

White posted the highest average of the tournament thus far but it wasn't enough to overcome Labanauskas

Jermaine Wattimena also departed after the 18th seed lost a five-set thriller with 2019 quarter-finalist Luke Humphries, with last year's record of 13 seeds biting the dust in their opening matches looking under threat of being beaten.

Raymond van Barneveld's exit arguably caused the most conjecture due to his emotional retirement, despite the fact that the five-time world champion was not seeded for his final World Championship campaign.

Top seed Michael van Gerwen was the first seed to have progressed so far but he survived a major scare against former BDO world champion Jelle Klaasen, recovering from a set down to defeat his arch-nemesis in a nervy affair.

Former BDO World Champion Stephen Bunting is the other seeded player beginning his tournament on Wednesday, with the 2015 quarter-finalist looking to avoid losing his opening match for the fourth year running. Bunting takes on Spain's Jose Justicia in the final match of the afternoon session.

