Simon Whitlock aiming to recapture old magic at World Championship

Simon Whitlock revealed that a tumultuous two years left him contemplating retirement, but 10 years on from reaching the World Championship final, 'The Wizard' believes he's recapturing the form that saw him take the Alexandra Palace by storm a decade ago.

Whitlock made an immediate impression upon switching to the PDC and his exploits in 2010 were remarkable - his three-figure combination finishes were a particular feature of his success.

However, Ally Pally has not been a happy hunting ground for the Australian over recent years - prior to this year, Whitlock had not progressed beyond the second round since reaching the semi-finals in 2014.

The former Lakeside finalist relinquished his place in the world's top 16 after suffering a crisis of confidence in 2015, but a run to the World Grand Prix final in 2017 sparked his resurgence and saw him return to the Premier League fold after a three-year hiatus.

Simon Whitlock says he is not here just to make up the numbers after he beat Harry Ward 3-0 in Round 2 of the World Championship.

Nevertheless, the 50-year-old has endured another barren spell and following his second-round win over Harry Ward, Whitlock revealed that missing out on last month's Grand Slam was a turning point in his career.

"That was a big changing point in my life [missing Grand Slam]" admitted the Aussie.

"I was ready to retire in two years and now after missing that, I was absolutely gutted, even though I hate the Grand Slam.

"I've worked very hard ever since - over 100 hours practice which might not sound a lot to other people but for me it's a lot. I can only do 3-4 hours a day because of my ankle but what I do in practice is very special.

"I can't even believe that I was thinking of stopping because I still love the game so much. I enjoy darts, I go to little competitions, play weekly competitions where you can win £60 if you're good enough. I just love darts."

"I still believe I'm top eight all day long but you have to prove that and there are so many good players coming through and it is hard work."

Whitlock's best performances on the circuit this year saw him reach the final of the German Darts Grand Prix in April, whilst he also progressed to the last four at the inaugural Czech Open in June.

He's enjoyed less success in the televised arena - failing to reach a major quarter-final since appearing in the European Championship final 14 months ago.

Despite this, Whitlock has still maintained his place in the world's top 16 and he is targeting a return to the world's top eight for the first time in over five years.

"I've had a rubbish run for the last two years, I can't believe I am still number 14 after two rubbish years, but look out.

"I still believe I'm top eight all day long but you have to prove that and there are so many good players coming through and it is hard work."

Whitlock's PDC World Championship Record 2003 Third Round 2010 Runner-up 2011 Third Round 2012 Semi-Finals 2013 Quarter-Finals 2014 Semi-Finals 2015 First Round 2016 First Round 2017 Second Round 2018 Second Round 2019 Second Round

Whitlock is unquestionably a man that believes in his own ability - many questioned his future in the sport after he slipped outside the top 16 but he's overcome adversity before and he is confident of doing so again.

His 3-0 victory over debutant Ward was a statement of intent and redemption for 12 months ago - where he was dumped out in straight sets by eventual quarter-finalist Ryan Joyce at the first hurdle.

"I had a few problems last year. I won't go too deep into it but my darts weren't right last year and now they are perfect," Whitlock insisted.

"I was confident before I went into the match and I feel even more confident now playing so well.

"If you go into a match confident, you'll probably play your best darts. If you are negative you won't. This is the first year I've actually prepared since 2010.

0:20 Whitlock took out two ton-plus finishes in his opening round tussle against Ward Whitlock took out two ton-plus finishes in his opening round tussle against Ward

"I've gone back to that. I've been practising the same routines which I haven't done for 10 years and it's making a big difference."

Whitlock takes on Mervyn King on Friday afternoon for a place in the fourth round - the pair have met 37 times before, but never at the World Championship.

King has defeated Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross, Gary Anderson, James Wade, Dave Chisnall and Nathan Aspinall in various major tournaments in 2019 and Whitlock is relishing the prospect of pitting his wits against his old foe.

"There's always life in us old guys but the youth are amazing now. So is every player. There is not one bad player in the World Championship.

"I love playing Merv. He's such a warrior. He's a great dart player and we're going to have a good game."

