Jeffrey de Zwaan aims to maintain high-quality darts for rest of World Championship

Jeffrey de Zwaan produced a three-dart average of 106.09 in his thrilling win against Dave Chisnall

Jeffrey de Zwaan has ambitions of becoming world champion after he produced arguably the best display of the tournament so far at Alexandra Palace.

De Zwaan produced a three-dart average of 106.09, hit seven 180s and had 53 per cent on the doubles as he prevailed in a back and forth contest in which his opponent Dave Chisnall himself averaged 101.75.

The Dutchman scored heavily throughout the match, with 31 throws of 140 or more, eventually seeing off Chisnall to advance to the last 16 with a thrilling 4-3 win.

As the pre-Christmas action concluded, De Zwaan's sparkling display laid down a marker ahead of the three-day break in play.

I know if I play like that all the time I can be World Champion, but I don't want to think about that yet. Jeffrey de Zwaan

"It felt amazing to play like that and to beat a great player in Dave Chisnall," said De Zwaan.

"I wasn't actually playing that well in practice but the confidence was there on stage and that's what you must have to beat a player like Dave.

"I know if I play like that all the time I can be world champion, but I don't want to think about that yet.

"Darts is all in the moment so you can't expect to average 106 in every game so we'll see what happens."

The 23-year-old will now meet Peter 'Snakebite' Wright in the last 16 after the former World Championship runner-up saw off Japan's Seigo Asada 4-2.

