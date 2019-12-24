The Darts Show podcast Christmas special with Barry Hearn, Fallon Sherrock and Wayne Mardle

As the World Darts Championship pauses for breath, with the help of Devon Petersen we talk exclusively to Barry Hearn, round-up all the talking points and go behind the scenes at Ally Pally.

It's been a frantic opening to the tungsten adventures in north London, but rest assured The Darts Show podcast team have been working hard to bring you a festive edition to reflect and look forward from north London.

Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville have left Michael Bridge in a warm, comfy studio to bring you the lowdown...

Barry Hearn - it's been a darts tournament like no other, and that's exactly the way PDC chairman Barry Hearn likes it so we sat down for an exclusive chat with Mr Darts himself and in part one, he talks about the impact of Fallon Sherrock and where the PDC stand on a possible move into women's darts.

Fallon Sherrock - another podcast, another victory for the woman of the moment who will be back after Christmas, we dip into her press conference as the remarkable 25-year-old takes everything in her stride.

Living with the Commentators - 11 days is a long time in the Ally Pally press room, or Big Brother house as it has come to be known, but for four of the Sky Sports commentators, it's been 24 hours for almost every single one of those days. Mark Webster and Stuart Pyke are flatsharing, as are Wayne Mardle and Rod Studd are too - so how are things going?

Devon Petersen - despite an early exit from the tournament, the African Warrior is hungry for more, he joins us to chew over the tournament so far, including his take on Fallon Sherrock and what she is doing for the sport, plus life inside the media room.

Colin Lloyd - Santa Jaws offers his assessment of how things are panning out at Alexandra Palace, and leads the way in our discussion with Barry Hearn, the PDC chairman is still in love with our 'Lloydy'.

Surprise guests - there's a sporting feel to one or two familiar faces, or should that be voices, as talkSPORT's Ian Danter showcases his Christmas variety act of impressions.....

