PDC Darts: Nathan Aspinall sets his sizes on the biggest prizes in darts after another World Championship run

Seven of the world’s top 10 have crashed out of the Word Darts Championship but the man most experts are tipping to become the latest to break into the top echelons of the game is still standing, for the second year in succession.

Nathan Aspinall took out one of darts' alpha dogs on Friday, knocking out two-time world champion Gary Anderson with a 4-2 victory that further rubber-stamped The Asp's claim that he is not just here to make up the numbers.

Anderson has not bowed out at this stage of the tournament since his third round exit in 2014. and Aspinall joins a pretty exclusive club as only Raymond van Barneveld, Michael van Gerwen and Phil Taylor have beaten The Flying Scotsman since 2013.

Sunday, December 29 - Quarter-Final order of play Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) Nathan Aspinall vs Dimitri Van den Bergh Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright Evening Session (1900 GMT) Michael van Gerwen vs Darius Labanauskas Glen Durrant vs Price/Whitlock

While the brilliant Scot may not be the battle-hardened, match-tested champion of a couple of years ago, it was not lost on 29-year-old Aspinall what he had achieved.

"It was a massive win for me. It was probably one of the biggest wins of my career," a clearly delighted Aspinall told the media afterwards.

"Gary is a phenomenal dart player, a great guy and to beat him on the World Championship stage - I am absolutely over the moon.

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson has not been knocked out before the quarter-final since 2014

"He is the biggest name that I've ever beaten on TV and I think that's why it meant so much to me.

"It was a grind, it was a battle, I could have been 2-0 down, but for me personally, that win was massive and I'm so proud that I composed myself at the end and I took that winning double out."

12 months ago, Aspinall was a virtual unknown whose run to the semi-final saved his Tour card. It's a story well-told as Aspinall has since gone on to claim a first major title with the UK Open, a World Series crown in Las Vegas, and a rise to 10th in the provisional world rankings.

Aspinall doesn't have anything to prove, least of all to himself but there is a hunger and a fierce determination that underpins everything he does on the oche.

Aspinall will be in the world's top 10 when the rankings are updated at the end of the tournament

"It was a tough period for me [regaining his Tour Card]. I think that's one of my strong attributes - mentally I'm really strong. I don't think there is anyone in the world of darts that is as strong mentally as me.

"I had nothing 12 months ago and the way I've battled to change my life and my family's life - I didn't let things bother me, I didn't let players or pundits or people that put me down bother me and once again I think I've proved to everyone that I'm pretty good."

"I've said it all year. I did not want to be a one-hit wonder. I didn't want people to say 'Nathan had a good run because the draw opened up'. This year the draw hasn't opened. Danny Baggish - for me personally one of the top two International qualifiers. Krzysztof Ratajski - multiple PDC event winner. Gary Anderson - now Dimitri.

And so one year on it is back in the last eight and another star turn for Aspinall. A win against Van den Bergh in their match that opens quarter-final day at Ally Pally on Sunday would see him up to eighth and a semi-final with either Michael van Gerwen or Darius Labanauskas.

"I said it when I was out in Vegas. Every tournament I play in I want to win. I'm hungry for titles - I want to be the number one in the world. I want what Michael has got.

As all around him - bar the game's very best - falter, Aspinall stands tall. The Anderson win felt like a landmark moment, another win will see him match last year's effort, and the ultimate test may await and Michael van Gerwen looms as a semi-final opponent.

We know that The Asp won't back down; he hasn't at any point, in fact he has risen to every challenge - and toppling MvG remains the ultimate aim and the brilliant Dutchman is well aware of the Asp's threat.

Michaell van Gerwen is a possible semi-final opponent for Aspinall

"I was practicing with Michael [van Gerwen] before the game and for him to ask me to practice with him, it's surreal for me.

"He must rate me because he wouldn't want to practice with anyone before he played, so he must think I'm a good player and I think they see just how much I want it.

"I believe I am as good as Michael, I believe I am as good as Gezzy. Consistently? Maybe not yet but I will be. The self-belief, the dedication, the support from the family - I'll get there."

