Darts Show podcast: World Champs final preview

Wayne Mardle and Rod Studd join us to preview the final, we hear from Barry Hearn on the Premier League and the World Championship finalists.

The pace has picked up with games coming thick and fast at Alexandra Palace, but with time to breathe ahead of the final on New Year's Day, it's time to analyse events in north London.

As the PDC prepare to crown the first world champion of the new decade, we look ahead a mouthwatering final - which you can follow on Sky Sports Darts.

Here's what to expect...

PDC World Championship Final - best of 13 sets Van Gerwen v Wright

Live World Darts Championship Live on

World Championship Final preview

MvG vs Wright - It's a repeat of 2014 as Michael van Gerwen, targeting a fourth world title, takes on Peter Wright who, looking for his first world crown, is in arguably the best form of his career. We hear from both men after their semi-final victories.

Mardle, Studd & Webster - The Sky Sports commentators deliver their verdict on the final and ponder the questions: is MvG playing well? Can Snakebite overcome his final (and MvG) demons?

Laura Turner - Fallon Sherrock's story has rocked Ally Pally but what's next for The Queen of the Palace and the women's game as a whole. Sky Sports expert and world No 8 Turner gives us the lowdown, and an insight into preparations for her showdown with Deta Hedman.

Barry Hearn - Part two of our exclusive chat with the PDC chairman includes one or two teasers on what to expect from the Premier League announcement, and the opportunities that await those heading to Q-School this year.

Coverage of the World Darts Championship final gets underway on Sky Sports Darts from 7pm on New Year's Day - if you are out and about follow us @SkySportsDarts for updates, in-play clips and more while our website will track all the action, build-up and fall-out.