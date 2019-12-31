Fallon Sherrock withdraws from BDO women's world championships

Fallon Sherrock is the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship

Fallon Sherrock will not take part in the BDO Women's World Championship next week.

Sherrock, 25, became the first woman to win a match at the PDC championship earlier this month and eventually made it through to the third round before losing to Chris Dobey.

The BDO announced on Monday that prize money for the tournament would have to be cut and the majority of tickets for Indigo at The O2 remained unsold.

A statement from Sherrock's representatives Modus Sports Management said the decision took "many factors into consideration", including "unexpected changes" to the BDO event.

"Fallon offers best wishes to the BDO and best of luck to those taking part," the statement added.

"In the meantime, Fallon is looking forward to doing her best in the other tournaments in 2020."

Following her historic run through the PDC World Championship, Sherrock has been rewarded with spots in all World Series of Darts events in 2020.

She was already confirmed for the 2020 US Darts Masters event in New York but is now included in the remaining five international World Series events, to be held in Copenhagen, Germany, New Zealand and the double-header in Australia.

