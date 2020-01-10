BDO World Championship: Lisa Ashton and Mikuru Suzuki to meet in women's final

Mikuru Suzuki remains on course to retain her crown

Lisa Ashton and Mikuru Suzuki will meet in the BDO Women's World Championship final, after overcoming Corrine Hammond and Beau Greaves respectively.

Top seed Ashton didn't drop a leg en route to a comfortable 2-0 victory, as she took care of business efficiently in the afternoon session. The Lancashire Rose will be hunting a fifth world title when she faces the reigning champ in Saturday night's decider.

Ashton is through to the decider

Suzuki had to dig deep, and rode her luck at times during her 2-1 win over teenage sensation Beau Greaves. The 16-year-old made a costly error in the deciding leg of the first set. Faced with 51, he first dart found treble 19 rather than the single, thus busting. The Japanese star didn't need to be asked twice, and punished her dearly.

Although Greaves rallied to level it at 1-1, Suzuki was able to lean on her experience to see out the final set.

BDO World Championship: Friday's results Men's Wayne Warren 5-3 Chris Landman Mario Vandenbogaerde 5-3 David Evans Jim Williams 5-1 Paul Hogan Scott Mitchell 5-4 Scott Waites Women's Lisa Ashton 2-0 Corrine Hammond Mikuru Suzuki 2-1 Beau Greaves

In the men's draw, Scott Mitchell edged Scott Waites in a classic. In what was a meeting of two former champions, 'Scotty Dog' edged the 2010 Grand Slam winner 5-4, to move through to the semi-final.

Second seed Jim Williams stormed into the last four with a comprehensive win over Paul Hogan. 56-year-old Hogan was the tournament's form play coming into the quarter-finals, but couldn't maintain those standards as his three-dart average dropped by over 17 points, between his games on Thursday and Friday.

In the afternoon session, there were wins for Wayne Warren and Mario Vandenbogaerde.