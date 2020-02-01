Michael van Gerwen named 2019 Player of the Year for fifth straight year

2019 PDC Player of the Year Michael van Gerwen. Picture courtesy of Lawrence Lustig, PDC

Michael van Gerwen has been named PDC Player of the Year for a fifth consecutive year.

World No 1 Van Gerwen enjoyed another year of glittering success in 2019, picking up 14 titles including a fourth successive Premier League crown.

The Dutchman also retained his World Grand Prix and Masters titles, along with other televised triumphs at the Champions League of Darts, World Series of Darts Finals, Melbourne Darts Masters and NZ Darts Masters.

Van Gerwen, who celebrated his 30th birthday in 2019, also won the ProTour player of the year award in recognition of his consistency throughout the year away from the TV cameras.

1:08 A recap of all the action from the final of the World Darts Championship A recap of all the action from the final of the World Darts Championship

Newly-crowned World Champion Peter Wright scooped a hat-trick of awards, including Televised Performance of the Year for his stunning victory over Van Gerwen to win the World Championship Final.

The popular Scot has also been recognised by fans and fellow-players alike for his achievements by winning the Fans' Player of the Year and PDPA Players' Player of the Year awards.

2019 PDC Award Winners Winner Nominated Player of the Year Michael van Gerwen Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross Fans' Player of the Year Peter Wright Gerwyn Price PDPA Players' Player of the Year Peter Wright Gerwyn Price, Nathan Aspinall (joint-second) Televised Performance of the Year Peter Wright (World Championship Final v Michael van Gerwen) Gerwyn Price (Grand Slam of Darts Final v Peter Wright), Michael van Gerwen (World Grand Prix Final v Dave Chisnall), Glen Durrant (World Matchplay Last 16 v Michael van Gerwen) Best Newcomer Glen Durrant Jamie Hughes, Darius Labanauskas, Jose De Sousa ProTour Player of the Year Michael van Gerwen Ian White, Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright Young Player of the Year Luke Humphries Ted Evetts, Jeffrey de Zwaan, Max Hopp

PDC Nine-Dart Club Gold Pins Michael van Gerwen Silver Pins Dave Chisnall (x3), Geert Nentjes (x3), Michael van Gerwen (x3), Gerwyn Price (x2), Ritchie Edhouse (x2), Ted Evetts (x2), Peter Jacques, Chris Dobey, Ricky Evans, Scott Baker, Danny Noppert, Brian Raman, James Wade, Mark McGeeney, Harry Ward, Callan Rydz, Steve Beaton, Geert De Vos, Michael Rasztovits, Robert Thornton, Madars Razma, Lourence Ilagan, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Andy Jenkins, Kyle Anderson, Boris Koltsov, Simon Preston, John Henderson, Matt Clark, Jose De Sousa, Jeffrey de Zwaan, Rob Cross, Ian White, Cody Harris, Mensur Suljovic James Beeton, Keane Barry

The Best Newcomer Award went to Glen Durrant, whose stellar first year in the PDC saw him reach the semi-finals of three televised events, including a memorable week in Blackpool at the World Matchplay.

Luke Humprhies was awarded Young Player of the Year after becoming World Youth Champion for the first time and reaching the World Championship quarter-finals for a second successive year.

0:57 MVG missed double 12 for a nine-darter in the final of the World Championship against Wright MVG missed double 12 for a nine-darter in the final of the World Championship against Wright

Players who achieved a perfect leg in PDC tournaments during 2019 were recognised with places in the PDC Nine-Dart Club, with Van Gerwen's televised perfect leg at the Players Championship Finals earning him a commemorative gold pin badge.

Silver pin badges are awarded to recognise the record-breaking 46 perfect legs hit away from the TV cameras on the PDC circuit last year.