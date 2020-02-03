The Darts Show podcast - Premier League Darts preview

We spoke to all nine players featuring in this year's Premier League

It's time to look ahead to the new Premier League season which kicks off in Aberdeen on Thursday, as we speak to all nine players involved in the sport's biggest roadshow.

Paul Prenderville and producer Henry headed off to Milton Keynes for media day last week to speak to this year's hopefuls and from reigning champion Michael van Gerwen to debutants Nathan Aspinall and Glen Durrant - we've got you covered.

Colin Lloyd also joins Paul on the phone to dissect the weekend's season-opening Masters, where Peter Wright edged out Michael Smith in a dramatic deciding-leg clash to make it back-to-back televised titles.

Premier League Preview

Michael van Gerwen - 'The Green Machine' is bidding to bounce back from his World Championship heartbreak by topping the Premier League table for a remarkable eighth consecutive year, but why does the Dutchman love this competition?

Peter Wright - Wright made it back-to-back major titles after following up his Alexandra Palace triumph by lifting a maiden Masters crown in Milton Keynes and now the world champion is targeting Premier League glory.

Gerwyn Price - Having enjoyed the best 12 months of his career and climbing to a career-high of third in the world, the Grand Slam champion is full of confidence as he embarks on a third successive Premier League campaign.

Gerwyn Price is bidding to reach the play-offs for the first time in his Premier League career

Rob Cross- Cross reached the final of last year's competition before going on to lift titles at the World Matchplay and European Championship, but after enduring a disappointing end to the season, 'Voltage' returns fitter and refreshed ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Michael Smith - Smith has now featured in five major finals and as he continues for bid for a first major title, 'Bully Boy' believes he's better equipped than ever to cross the finishing line in 2020.

Gary Anderson - 'The Flying Scotsman' returns to the Premier League stage after missing out on last year's roadshow with a back injury and the two-time winner is relishing his comeback after rediscovering his hunger for the game.

Daryl Gurney - Having won major titles in 2017 and 2018, the Northern Irishman was unable to add to his tally last term, although the consistency of 'Super Chin' gives him a Premier League berth for the third straight year.

Nathan Aspinall - 'The Asp' has established himself in the world's top eight after reaching consecutive World Championship semi-finals and winning a first major title, and the UK Open champion is relishing the impending Premier League 'rollercoaster'.

Glen Durrant - The three-time BDO world champion is the second of this year's debutants and having enjoyed a terrific debut season in the PDC, Durrant admits he's living the dream as he bids to avoid the 'second-year syndrome'.

Follow every week of the Premier League on Sky Sports, kicking off in Aberdeen on Thursday, February 6, as 17 weeks of action continues every Thursday through until the Play-Offs on London on May 21.