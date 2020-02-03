Peter Wright has dispelled the perennial bridesmaid tag as he eyes Premier League glory

World champion Peter Wright is riding the crest of a wave ahead of this year's Premier League

Peter Wright's reputation as the perennial darting bridesmaid is no more. The Scot had only fashioned out the solitary televised triumph from his countless major finals prior to last month, but now the newly-crowned world champion has back-to-back TV titles under his belt.

'Snakebite' has been a consistent challenger in major tournaments since his stunning emergence at the 2014 World Championship, although the 49-year-old perhaps hadn't garnered the rewards that his performances merited.

Wright's UK Open success in 2017 saw him defeat a then inexperienced Gerwyn Price to clinch a first major title, yet critics highlighted the absence of Michael van Gerwen as the catalyst behind Wright's success.

The irrepressible Dutchman had remarkably accounted for Wright in nine individual major finals prior to their Alexandra Palace showdown, with Phil Taylor, Gary Anderson and Price all defeating the mercurial Scot on one occasion.

There was inevitable scepticism surrounding the latest instalment of the Van Gerwen vs Wright rivalry on New Year's Day, although the underdog tore up the script on a defining night in the capital.

Six years to the day since he lost out to Van Gerwen in his first major final, 'Snakebite' produced the performance of his life to claim world title glory and banish his Dutch darting demons.

This felt like a victory of seismic proportions. It was vindication for Wright - tangible evidence that he had the mental resilience to complement his undoubted ability and many predicted the floodgates would subsequently open for the most colourful man in world darts.

The initial signs are promising. In his first competitive outing since being crowned world champion, Wright returned to the winner's circle with a gripping 11-10 success against Michael Smith at the Masters - a third televised crown and back-to-back major titles.

Wright followed up his World Championship victory by claiming the title at the season-opening Masters

The manner of the victory was also poignant. Wright was in unfamiliar territory of being favourite in a final - only against Price at the 2017 UK Open had he been tipped by bookmakers to prevail.

He dominated 'Bully Boy' for large periods although a stunning late surge from Smith put him on the cusp of a first major win. However, the St Helen's star squandered three match darts for the title in a dramatic deciding-leg as Wright pounced to claim the first silverware of the new season.

The world No 2 has endured his fair share of final heartbreak - he frittered away multiple match darts against Van Gerwen in the 2018 Premier League finale and the recent Champions League of Darts, therefore his empathy towards Smith was understandable.

Nevertheless, the conclusion to Sunday's showpiece in Milton Keynes demonstrated his new-found belief. As he stood on the verge of defeat, he piled in a majestic 171 set-up shot to leave double eight, which he pinned at the third and final attempt after Smith's earlier misses.

Premier League Darts, Night One, Aberdeen Michael Smith v Glen Durrant Gary Anderson v Daryl Gurney Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright Nathan Aspinall v John Henderson Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

Live Premier League Darts Live on

Prior to last month this would have been considered the antithesis of a major final involving Wright, although now it's becoming normality and the Scot is desperate to maintain the winning habit ahead of this year's Premier League.

The world champion renews his rivalry with Van Gerwen on the opening night in Aberdeen this Thursday and having struggled in his previous two appearances in the sport's biggest roadshow, Wright has his sights set on further glory.

"I want to be Premier League champion," he affirmed when speaking to the Darts Show podcast. "That's my next target and I can't see why I cannot win it?"

Wright is perfectly aware of the scrutiny that comes with being the world champion, a pressure Rob Cross could certainly attest to. Yet while many may consider the tag a burden, the 49-year-old is relishing the opportunity to use his triumph as a springboard.

Wright's 7-3 win over Van Gerwen on New Year's Day saw him become the oldest first-time PDC world champion

The three-time major winner trails Van Gerwen by £650,000 on the PDC Order of Merit and the Dutchman appears poised to maintain his world No 1 status - a position he's occupied for the last seven years. Wright has desires of changing that, however.

"That's a target [to become world No 1] but I know it's not actually possible until after next Christmas, after winning the worlds again, then potentially it could be possible.

"You set yourself many targets, just one at a time. Obviously to win the World Cup with Gary [Anderson] was my main target last year which we did.

"Hopefully we can go and retain it this year which I think we will, because he's got the hunger back, he wants to play darts again. I want to play darts, so I can't see why not?"

However, Wright's immediate focus is on a World Championship final rematch against Van Gerwen on Thursday night - as has become a Premier League tradition over recent years.

The Livingston-born star is set to receive a rapturous reception from the 7,000 capacity crowd at the new P&J Live venue in Aberdeen and he is relishing the prospect of facing MvG on home soil.

"Scotland's a hot-bed for Darts and we've got Big John [Henderson] playing as well, he drew with Michael [van Gerwen] there last year.

"That was amazing and his walk-on was the best I've seen. Plus we're in a new venue, so it's going to be brilliant," he added.

"I know when I've played with a certain dart how much I need to change it, or if I go to a venue and I've got to change my throw to a certain style dart." Wright on his reputation as a tinkerer

As well as being one of the most enigmatic characters on the circuit, Wright has forged a reputation for being one of the game's most prominent tinkerers in his relentless pursuit of darting perfection.

'Snakebite' admits his tinkering isn't purely consigned to the oche, but he heaped praise on Lee Huxtable - the man responsible for creating his World Championship winning arrows.

"I just like tinkering with stuff around the house and trying to make stuff out of wood. Tinkering with electric stuff and things I shouldn't be doing.

"I come up with these crazy ideas and Lee goes out there and makes them for us. That's why we're a team at Red Dragon and Winmau. It is one big family and I wouldn't leave for any other dart company because there's no other company that could do what they do. They are the best you can get.

Wright has finished seventh and eighth respectively in his last two Premier League campaigns

"I know when I've played with a certain dart how much I need to change it, or if I go to a venue and I've got to change my throw to a certain style dart, I'll just come up with ideas how I want the dart to fly through the air.

"Lee understands all this and he puts it all in and sends these darts through. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. There are some crazy ideas, but they do work in the end."

Wright is definitive proof that perseverance pays off. Darts is defined by the slightest of margins and the most meticulous of details can have such a significant impact on the end result.

However, the most pivotal factor behind Wright's recent success is his mental strength. He's never been shy in setting ambitious targets but now he's delivered the sport's holy-grail with the promise of plenty more. This is Peter Wright's time and the party is showing little sign of stopping.

Follow every week of the Premier League on Sky Sports, kicking off in Aberdeen on Thursday, February 6, as 17 weeks of action continues every Thursday through until the Play-Offs on London on May 21.