The Premier League roadshow opened in Aberdeen on Thursday night

We relive ton-plus heaven as the Premier League Darts roadshow opened in John Henderson's hometown of Aberdeen. The brand new P&J Live saw an abundance of quality arrows.

The 16th staging of the Premier League got underway in front of over 7,000 fans, with five-time Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen winning a thriller against Peter Wright, while Hendo's walk-on caused another social media meltdown.

A typically high-quality affair between the world's top two saw six ton-plus finishes landed and we bring you the best of those checkouts.

Two-time Premier League champion Gary Anderson made a successful return to Premier League action, while it was a perfect start to life as full-time Premier League players for Nathan Aspinall and Glen Durrant.

The Asp, the UK Open champion landed a trademark 170 checkout, on his way to victory over Henderson. The Highlander was appearing as the first of nine Challengers and his walk-on had the arena jumping around to Status Quo's Rockin' All Over the World.

Finally, Gerwyn Price recovered from 6-4 down to salvage a 6-6 draw with Rob Cross.

Coverage of the Premier League continues on Thursday, February 13 in Nottingham at 7pm on Sky Sports Action with 'The Sherrock of Nottingham' in action.