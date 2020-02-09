Nathan Aspinall hits nine-dart finish en route to Players Championship 2 title

The Asp beat Gerwyn Price in the decider

Nathan Aspinall produced an astonishing display to land his fourth senior PDC title at Players Championship 2 in Barnsley on Sunday.

World No 8 Aspinall, who was in inspired form throughout the day, hit a nine-dart finish and a 117.5 average in his 6-4 quarter-final win over Peter Wright.

An incredible contest between Aspinall and Wright produced a combined average of 115.59, the highest combined match average recorded in PDC history.

Aspinall, who recovered from 5-3 down to defeat Keegan Brown 6-5 in the last 32, followed up his quarter-final triumph with his third ton-plus average of the day in whitewashing Gabriel Clemens 7-0 in the semi-final.

UK Open and US Masters champion Aspinall continued his scintillating form into an all-Premier League final with Gerwyn Price where he ran out an 8-3 winner against the Welshman to claim his second ProTour title.

"I've never thrown darts like that, the last two hours of play I just felt like I wasn't going to miss," said a delighted Aspinall.

"To throw such a big average against the world champion makes it even more special.

"This weekend I've felt brilliant and I've beaten some quality players, I'm very happy to win my second ProTour title.

"I'm still on cloud nine to be in the Premier League. I'm still new to this game, I'm still learning.

"I know what I can do and I want to show it more consistently."

The second of 30 Players Championship events in 2020 also saw nine-dart finishes hit by Keegan Brown and Scott Baker, making it five perfect legs in the opening weekend of the new season.

Canada's Jeff Smith, who reached the final of Saturday's Players Championship 1, continued his impressive return to the ProTour after a seven-year absence by reaching the last 16.

Two-time BDO Champion Scott Waites also made it to the last-16 stage, along with newcomer Jason Lowe.

Players Championship Two, Sunday February 9

Last 16

Jamie Hughes 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Gabriel Clemens 6-4 James Wade

Peter Wright 6-2 Jose De Sousa

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Jason Lowe

Ross Smith 6-1 Scott Waites

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Jeff Smith

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Michael Smith

Mickey Mansell 6-2 Kirk Shepherd

Quarter-Finals

Gabriel Clemens 6-2 Jamie Hughes

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Peter Wright

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Ross Smith

Gerwyn Price 6-0 Mickey Mansell

Semi-Finals

Nathan Aspinall 7-0 Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price 7-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Final

Nathan Aspinall 8-3 Gerwyn Price

Coverage of the Premier League continues on Thursday, February 13 in Nottingham at 7pm

