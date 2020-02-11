World Matchplay champion Rob Cross eyeing return to form after weight loss

Rob Cross during his Unibet Premier League match against Gerwen Price in Aberdeen (Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Rob Cross has experienced multiple highs in his relatively short PDC career, with his sensational World Championship triumph on debut the undisputed highlight. However, having endured arguably the toughest period of his career, 'Voltage' is hoping a focus on fitness will fire him back to form.

Cross' rise to darting prominence was unprecedented. Having made his first televised appearance as a Rileys Amateur Qualifier at the 2016 UK Open, the former electrician sparked into life when he began life on the professional circuit in 2017.

Having defeated Michael van Gerwen and Phil Taylor en route to glory on his Alexandra Palace debut, his name was etched in the history books and he was thrust into super-stardom.

The year 2018 was one of adaption as he came to terms with the magnitude of his exploits and the subsequent scrutiny that followed, although he made an electrifying start to 2019, reaching a host of major finals and performing superbly on the Pro Tour.

Cross finished runner-up in the UK Open and Premier League, before scooping his second major crown at last year's World Matchplay, which was soon followed by a European Championship triumph in October.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old has since suffered a crisis of confidence that has seen him fail to progress beyond the last 16 in his previous five televised events - yet it's the manner of his performances that have been most concerning.

Cross claimed just two legs as he suffered an opening-round defeat at the World Championship to Kim Huybrechts, while he kicked off the 2020 season with defeat to Adrian Lewis at the Masters - posting the fifth lowest average in the tournament's history.

His Premier League campaign started with a 6-6 draw in Aberdeen against Grand Slam winner Gerwyn Price, who came from 6-4 down to salvage a point on opening night.

Cross' self-belief has been a key factor in his success to date and he reveals he "likes himself again" having lost just over two stone in weight during the last six weeks.

The world No 4 admits his weight was having an adverse impact on his mental state, as his well as his ability to maintain stamina over the course of gruelling tournaments.

"I feel really fresh actually," Cross told the Darts Show podcast.

"I've had a nice little bit of time off and I've managed to lose a bit of weight. I feel like I like myself again, which is quite a difference.

"I suppose when I finished at the end of last year, I was a bit overweight and I wasn't very happy, so I've managed to do something that I wanted to do.

"At the time, I wasn't really liking myself because I felt a bit fat and frumpy to be honest.

"I think I've lost important games at certain times through not having the stamina for a day. That's 100 per cent evident that those things have happened."

It's well-documented that life on the professional circuit is not always conducive to a healthy lifestyle.

The world's top players are travelling from pillar to post competing across the globe, therefore nutrition is often not a priority.

However, attitudes are changing in that regard. Cross' sentiments are echoed by fellow Premier League competitor Glen Durrant, who is also looking to replicate his rival's weight loss.

Jelle Klaasen and Devon Petersen are raising money for charity as they bid to see who can lose the most weight by 2020, with proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish international foundation.

The next generation of young players are also far more health conscious and world No 3 Price has certainly altered the perception surrounding the stereotypical image of a darts player.

"For me it's how you look and I was never this big four or five years ago. I was probably at my peak," Cross continued.

"I was 17st - 13lb when I finished the worlds, I'm now 15st - 7lb, so I feel a lot better, a lot fresher.

"I've got a lot more energy. I'm putting myself in the gym now. I think it's whether I like myself. I think that's the biggest thing.

"It gives me a massive opportunity to now try and push my best game out while I'm doing that. As long as I feel good in myself I think I will perform better."

It was a rollercoaster 12 months for Cross - for large periods of the season he was rivalling Michael van Gerwen as the best player on the planet, yet he believes his inconsistency was a reflection of his mentality.

"In fairness I suppose it was the way I felt - I was up and down in myself. I can't clutch at excuses to what happened at the World Championship.

"I practised alright leading up to it, I went there, got on the stage and all of a sudden it went a little bit pear-shaped.

"I've taken the positives out of that. I've had more time to prepare myself for this year, get myself right, lose a bit of weight and get what I want to do, so we'll see how this year goes."

The start of a new year and indeed a brand new decade provides a timely juncture for reflection and reassessment, although Cross is focused on going back to basics.

The Hastings player could be forgiven for dreaming of adding to his trophy haul, having scooped three major televised titles in as many years.

Despite this, while Cross refuses to outline any definitive objectives for 2020, his overriding ambition is to become the world No 1 in the not too distant future, a position Van Gerwen has occupied for the last seven years.

"I'm going to look at the bigger picture," Cross added. "I'm not going to say that I want to win two or three majors this year.

I think have a plan - sort myself out, sort my life out and get the best out of myself.

"I want to be world No 1. That's my overall plan and if I don't achieve that in 20 years then I'm going to be disappointed."

Cross' recent struggles cannot be ignored and he will be aware he must rectify the technical issues within his game if he is to avoid the prospect of being drawn into a Premier League elimination battle.

It's incredible to think the three-time major winner is embarking on just his fourth season as a full-time professional - his trophy haul is the envy of top players who have enjoyed far greater longevity.

Cross constantly references the importance of learning from your experiences and his recent setback will be invaluable in that respect.

The challenge for him now is to arrest his current slide while taking on the world's elite week in week out. The margins for error are minimal, but having reached the play-offs in his two previous Premier League appearances, write off Rob Cross at your peril.