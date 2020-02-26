William O'Connor hoping to seize 'dream' Premier League opportunity

William O'Connor is hoping to stun the world's top player in front of the Irish crowd

On Thursday night, Irish thrower William O'Connor faces the biggest occasion of his darts career to date, as the Limerick native makes his Premier League debut against world number one Michael van Gerwen.

Opportunities don't get much bigger to show the world what you are capable of.

The 33-year-old was selected as the 'Challenger' for the tournament's stop in Dublin, and he is eager to make an impression.

"There were probably a few of us were expecting the call," he told Sky Sports. "But I wasn't really expecting it, I was hoping for it, but it was nice to get it then when I got it. Dream come true."

Of course, he could not have been handed a much more difficult task in facing the five-time Premier League Darts winner, but O'Connor is hopeful of causing one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

"In fairness, if I can pull off an upset, it couldn't be any better either," he said.

"At the end of the day, there's a huge opportunity here to go up and hopefully perform very, very well.

"I'm not expected to win. Definitely I'm a huge underdog going into it, and I'm going to give it my very best. And you never know; sometimes upsets happen and hopefully I can be the one to do it.

"I've beaten Michael a couple of times. He's beaten me a hell of a lot of times!

O'Connor has shown that he has the game to ask questions of the world's elite

"I've beaten him before. I know I can do it, but I know it's a huge task. You can go in and play out of your skin, and just come out the wrong side.

"He's the best player in the world. He can be so, so good. He can go in there are just rattle off 12, 11, 12, 12, 12 [dart finishes] and that's it - you're just standing there with your hands in your face, thinking 'what just happened?'

"I know what he's capable of, and I know what I have to do to win. And if I don't do it, if I don't perform well enough, then I'm going to get beaten and that's it. There's no two ways about it. His B-game is as good as anyone's A-game. I'll have to up it."

A chance to exorcise demons?

The 3Arena appearance will also be the Magpie's first televised game since his World Championship defeat to Gerwyn Price.

O'Connor exited the Ally Pally tournament at the hands of the third seed, but it wasn't all that straightforward for the Iceman. Indeed, O'Connor dominated much of the contest, and could have caused a huge shock were it not for a costly miscount at 2-2 in the deciding set.

1:18 O'Connor's miscount paved the way for Price to progress O'Connor's miscount paved the way for Price to progress

For many, such an error would take weeks, months, possibly years to get over.

Not for O'Connor.

"An hour later it was over. Done and dusted. No regrets," he said firmly.

"What happened, happened. Don't look back, you've got to look forward.

"It is what it is. If you make mistakes and don't take your opportunities, then what happens is going to happen. You're not going to be able to go back and change the past, but you can definitely change the future. There's no point looking back, there's nothing you can do about it, you've just got to move on."

You're not going to be able to go back and change the past, but you can definitely change the future. O'Connor isn't dwelling on his error

Since getting the Premier League call, he has been readying himself. Having consulted with last year's Dublin 'Contender' Steve Lennon about the scale of the occasion, he feels he will be ready.

"Obviously, there's a huge amount of pressure on us. Especially being in your home country, in front of your friends and family and everything," he explained.

"There's a big crowd coming [from Limerick].

"So it will probably be a bit more pressure on it. But I've been thinking about it now for a couple of weeks, and hopefully I can have my head right by the time I get in there."



O'Connor feels he is beginning to hit form after a slow start to the year. Last Saturday, he reached the quarter-final of Players Championship 5 in Wigan, before eventually losing to Price.

"It's difficult enough at the start of the year, coming back into it after having a break," he said. "I definitely didn't hit the ground running at the start of the year anyway. I've been working very, very hard on my game trying to get it the way I want. I'm getting closer and closer every week. So I'm happy enough with where I am at the minute.

"Obviously it could be a lot better, but my game is there, and I'm just hoping to God I can get out the best part of it for Thursday night."

Of course, his Premier League debut on Thursday is just one step in what O'Connor hopes will be a big year.

2019 was full of promise, as he reached the World Cup final with Lennon, picked up a Pro Tour title and also qualified for the last eight of a major for the first time at the Players Championship Finals.

"I just want to be more consistent," he said. "I want to play to the best of my ability all of the time. If I can do that, the rankings can look after themselves.

"It does hurt when you walk away, knowing you didn't play as well as you can do.

"Hopefully by the end of the year, if I can do that, sneak inside the top 32. That's the plan."

