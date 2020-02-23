Glen Durrant keen to avoid Premier League Darts elimination

Glen Durrant says his main focus is to avoid being eliminated from the Premier League

Glen Durrant says his main focus is avoiding elimination from this year's Premier League, despite moving top of the table in Cardiff on Thursday.

Durrant is the early leader in the standings after he made it two wins from three with an eye-catching 7-4 defeat of Gary Anderson in front of a sell-out crowd at Motorpoint Arena.

Having salvaged a point against Fallon Sherrock on Night Two, Durrant was at his clinical best as he landed finishes of 107, 89 and 85 on his way to a 5-1 lead.

Night Three Results: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright 7-5 Rob Cross Jonny Clayton 1-7 Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney 6-6 Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant 7-4 Gary Anderson

Two-time Premier League champion Anderson hit back with checkouts of 122 and 64, but Durrant maintained control of the contest to move to the table summit.

"I'm in a great place right now, I never thought I would be top of the Premier League at any point of my career," three-time BDO world champion, Durrant admitted.

"To beat one of the all-time greats in Gary in front of this amazing crowd is an unbelievable feeling.

"I can't say I enjoyed the Fallon game last week but tonight absolutely made up for it.

"I wish I was bullish and say 'I'm going to finish in the top four' but that's not the person I am.

"I still just want to avoid being eliminated so that will be my focus until I achieve that goal."

Next up for Duzza is a clash against third-placed Nathan Aspinall in Dublin with just a single point separating the pair at the top of the standings.

Night Four, February 27: 3Arena, Dublin Glen Durrant vs Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross vs Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney vs Michael Smith William O'Connor vs Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

