Glen Durrant keen to avoid Premier League Darts elimination

"I wish I was bullish and say 'I'm going to finish in the top four' but that's not the person I am"

Last Updated: 22/02/20 10:23pm

Glen Durrant says his main focus is to avoid being eliminated from the Premier League
Glen Durrant says his main focus is avoiding elimination from this year's Premier League, despite moving top of the table in Cardiff on Thursday.

Durrant is the early leader in the standings after he made it two wins from three with an eye-catching 7-4 defeat of Gary Anderson in front of a sell-out crowd at Motorpoint Arena.

Having salvaged a point against Fallon Sherrock on Night Two, Durrant was at his clinical best as he landed finishes of 107, 89 and 85 on his way to a 5-1 lead.

Night Three Results: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Peter Wright 7-5 Rob Cross
Jonny Clayton 1-7 Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Nathan Aspinall
Daryl Gurney 6-6 Gerwyn Price
Glen Durrant 7-4 Gary Anderson

Two-time Premier League champion Anderson hit back with checkouts of 122 and 64, but Durrant maintained control of the contest to move to the table summit.
0:19
Duzza struck with this 107 checkout on his way to a superb win against Gary Anderson in Cardiff
"I'm in a great place right now, I never thought I would be top of the Premier League at any point of my career," three-time BDO world champion, Durrant admitted.

"To beat one of the all-time greats in Gary in front of this amazing crowd is an unbelievable feeling.

"I can't say I enjoyed the Fallon game last week but tonight absolutely made up for it.

"I wish I was bullish and say 'I'm going to finish in the top four' but that's not the person I am.

"I still just want to avoid being eliminated so that will be my focus until I achieve that goal."

Next up for Duzza is a clash against third-placed Nathan Aspinall in Dublin with just a single point separating the pair at the top of the standings.

Night Four, February 27: 3Arena, Dublin

Glen Durrant vs Nathan Aspinall
Rob Cross vs Gary Anderson
Daryl Gurney vs Michael Smith
William O'Connor vs Michael van Gerwen
Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

February 27, 2020, 7:00pm

Coverage of the Premier League continues on Thursday, February 27 in Dublin at 7pm on Sky Sports Action with William O'Connor taking on Michael van Gerwen. Don't forget, the Premier League is on every Thursday all the way through until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.

