Nathan Aspinall wins Players Championship Seven in Barnsley

The Asp produced a stunning comeback to take victory

Nathan Aspinall beat Brendan Dolan 8-4 in the final to claim top prize at Players Championship Seven in Barnsley.

The Premier League star recovered from 4-2 down to seal the win, ending the final with an average of 94 as he reeled off six successive legs - five of which were between 12 and 14 darts.

The former UK Open champion first saw off Alan Tabern before going on to secure wins over Geert Nentjes, Chris Dobey and Vincent van der Voort.

The last eight is where Aspinall produced his standout victory, beating world No 1 Michael van Gerwen 6-1 to progress to the semi-finals.

Another Dutchman, Danny Noppert, was Aspinall's next victim as the US Darts Masters champion brushed his opponent aside in a 7-3 win to move in to the final.

Dolan took the early initiative in the decider, moving in to a 4-2 lead before Aspinall fought back superbly to win the title.

"I played steady at times and not so well at others but I'm really happy," said Aspinall. "I'm full of confidence and was determined to have a good run this weekend.

"I know what I can produce and I know how good I am and there is no reason why I can't win more titles."

Aspinall is currently planning his wedding to partner Kirsty-Louise, and after taking home a second £10,000 cheque of the year he added: "The other half is booking our wedding soon so I need the money!"

A 2nd Pro Tour title of the year for The Asp beating Brendan Dolan 8-4 in the final.



Another great day for Nathan Aspinall beating some top quality competition on the way to victory in Players Championship 7 beating MVG & Chris Dobey on en route@NathanAspi pic.twitter.com/v1VgK72dXg — ZXF Sports Management (@Zxfsports) March 14, 2020

It was also a good day for finalist Brendan Dolan, who moved through the field with some impressive wins.

The Northern Ireland World Cup star began his day with a 6-4 win over Adrian Gray, before going on to defeat Niels Zonneveld, Ciaran Teehan and Dave Chisnall.

A quarter-final win over Derk Telnekes secured a semi-final clash with multiple title winner James Wade, where Dolan was far too good for his English opponent, coming through with a 7-1 win.

Despite a good start in the final Dolan wasn't able to overcome Aspinall and secure a third title within a year - but the 46-year-old will be pleased with his day's work.

Wade enjoyed his best run of 2020 so far as he reached the semi-finals alongside Noppert, while Telnekes overcame world champion Peter Wright as he reached his first quarter-final on the PDC ProTour.