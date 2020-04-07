PDPA underlines commitment to helping darts during 'challenging time'

Darts players are facing an uncertain time and it's players' association has underlined their financial and health and well being support

The Professional Darts Players Association has urged darts players to use a range of financial and well-being initiatives designed to support them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following on from the PDC and PDPA announcement last week, PDPA chief executive Alan Warriner-Little has outlined an approach that is encouraging its members to make the most of the services available during these unprecedented times.

Players are keeping busy with plenty of online darts tournaments and practice but with the professional game suspended through all of April, those players further down the rankings who rely on the week-to-week prize money for their livelihood are facing uncertainty.

PDC chief executive Matt Porter told The Darts Show podcast that a return in May or June was unlikely, leaving three months without a potential income, and the PDPA are on hand to assist.

"During the COVID-19 crisis, it is more important than ever that our members are aware of our support services so that they can access the help they need when they need it," said Warriner-Little, a former world No 1 during his playing career.

"In addition to our long-standing health, wellbeing and financial support systems we have also recently made funds available to be paid directly to professional players who are in desperate need of financial aid."

As well as advice for its members, two funds have been introduced that can ease the burden they may be facing.

An Immediate PDPA Emergency Fund offers any Professional Tour Card Holder in need of immediate financial assistance a non-repayable grant while a Hardship Fund offers an advance against future prize money for any Tour Card holder who requires further financial support in the upcoming weeks and months.

3:34 We talk to professional player Keegan Brown who explains how he is helping the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak. We talk to professional player Keegan Brown who explains how he is helping the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak.

"While our financial support initiatives are already helping some Tour Card holders, we encourage all players regardless of financial status to ensure that they are looking after their mental, emotional and physical wellbeing - and we are happy to offer further support in this area.

"We are stepping up communications to help guide our members through this difficult period and encourage them to contact us with any concerns that they may have.

"Our message to players is that we are here now, as always, to help you. We will happily provide as much support as possible so that we can all get through this challenging time together."

In addition, the PDPA continues to work alongside Tony Adams' Sporting Chance charity and the THRIVE Mental Wellbeing app to offer added support around members health and wellbeing.