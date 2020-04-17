PDC Home Tour: Gary Anderson and Daryl Gurney ruled out due to weak Wi-Fi connection

Gary Anderson will not feature in the PDC Home Tour

Gary Anderson has withdrawn from the PDC Home Tour due to an unreliable WiFi connection, while Daryl Gurney will also not feature because the facilities at his house are insufficient.

Two-time world champion Anderson and world No 6 Gurney were due to feature in the event, featuring all players with a PDC tour card, which will take place across 32 consecutive nights from players' houses.

The competition was set up to entertain darts fans in the absence of the regular Premier League Darts campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was up for it but when we did tests of my WiFi, it's just not reliable enough," Anderson told The Sun.

"It doesn't surprise me. I struggle to pay bills online in my house, it's really frustrating."

Each night four players will meet in a round-robin style format comprised of best of nine leg matches, with the winners of each group progressing into the next round.

Daryl Gurney pulled out of the innovative event on Friday

Former World Grand Prix champion Gurney said on Twitter: "Sorry to everyone but I won't be participating in the fantastic PDC innovation Darts at Home.

"My internet WiFi is not up to scratch and the set-up I use for practice wouldn't be sufficient. Good luck to everyone."

Reigning world champion Peter Wright will open the schedule on Friday evening against Peter Jacques in Group One.