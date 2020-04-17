PDC Home Tour: Gary Anderson ruled out of event due to poor WiFi

Gary Anderson will not feature in the PDC Home Tour

Gary Anderson has withdrawn from the PDC Home Tour because his WiFi connection is not strong enough.

The two-time World Championships winner from Scotland was due to feature in the event, featuring all players with a tour card, which will take place across 32 consecutive nights from players' houses.

The competition was set up to entertain darts fans in the absence of the regular Premier League Darts campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was up for it but when we did tests of my WiFi, it's just not reliable enough," Anderson told The Sun.

"It doesn't surprise me. I struggle to pay bills online in my house, it's really frustrating."

Each night four players will meet in a round-robin style format comprised of best of nine leg matches, with the winners of each group progressing into the next round.

Reigning world champion Peter Wright will open the schedule on Friday evening against Peter Jacques in Group One.