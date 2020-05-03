PDC Home Tour: Damon Heta tops the group while dialling in from Australia

3:03 A look back at the story of the 17th night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Damon Heta top the group in the early hours of the morning in Australia A look back at the story of the 17th night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Damon Heta top the group in the early hours of the morning in Australia

Australian star Damon Heta topped Group 17 of the PDC Home Tour while dialling in from Perth, burning the midnight oil and putting in a red-hot display.

The 32-year-old, who won his Tour Card through Q-School in January, continued his rich run of form to progress to the next stage of the competition at the expense of John Henderson, Krzysztof Kciuk and Gary Blades.

PDC Home Tour - Sunday's results (Group 17) John Henderson 5-4 Krzysztof Kciuk Damon Heta 5-0 Gary Blades Krzysztof Kciuk 5-3 Gary Blades John Henderson 3-5 Damon Heta Damon Heta 3-5 Krzysztof Kciuk Gary Blades 1-5 John Henderson

The Scotsman took the spoils in the evening's opener. Henderson was scoring heavily but Kciuk kept on his heels. The Polish star took it to the decider, but the Highlander got over the line with a dominant performance in the final leg.

Heta was on fire in his opening game as he cruised to a 5-0 win over Gary Blades.

Kciuk then recovered from his opening loss to beat the Razor 5-3, and keep his hopes of progressing alive.

A top-of-the-table clash then saw Heta overcome Hendo. In a tie that was neck-and-neck, two big finishes sealed it for the Aussie. He broke throw early on with a 160 out-shot, and secured the 5-3 victory with a 121 finish on the bull to make it two wins from two.

0:59 Damon Heta hit a 121 finish to beat John Henderson in the PDC Home Tour and says his celebrations may have woken up the house in the early hours of the morning in Australia! Damon Heta hit a 121 finish to beat John Henderson in the PDC Home Tour and says his celebrations may have woken up the house in the early hours of the morning in Australia!

'The Heat' only needed three legs in his final tie against Kciuk. However, he was dealt early setbacks as the 'Thumb' broke his throw on three occasions. Nonetheless Heta broke three times himself to confirm he would top the group. Kciuk did manage to win the game 5-3, but the leg differential was enough for the Aussie.

There was nothing but pride to play for in the final game of the night, with Henderson turning on the style to clinch a 5-1 win.

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen, Martijn Kleermaker, Alan Tabern, Carl Wilkinson and Jeff Smith are among the shock names to have topped the opening groups.

Meanwhile Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton, Max Hopp, Chris Dobey and Darren Webster have reaffirmed their status from the higher echelons of the rankings.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 17 - Damon Heta

The action continues on Monday night, with Stephen Bunting and Kim Huybrechts competing in Group 18.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Monday Tuesday Wednesday Stephen Bunting Glen Durrant Joe Cullen Kim Huybrechts Justin Pipe Jeffrey de Zwaan Harald Leitinger Vincent van der Meer Ryan Murray Nathan Derry Maik Kuivenhoven John Michael

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android