Phil Taylor edges Mikuru Suzuki in darts at home showdown
Taylor will be back in 'Darts At Home' action next week when he faces the history-maker, Fallon Sherrock
Last Updated: 07/05/20 7:57pm
Phil Taylor secured a 7-5 victory over Mikuru Suzuki in a soft-tip darts from home exhibition.
With the game being played on a Nexus board, each 180 that was recorded raised money for charity.
'The Power' stormed into an early 3-0, leading 125.25 and hitting 3/5 on doubles.
However, from there the Japanese star stormed back into the tie. She burst back into contention at 3-2, hitting a 150 checkout in the fifth leg.
Although Taylor rallied and re-established a three-leg lead, he couldn't quite shake off the 'Miracle' who kept in touch, snapping at his heels.
Suzuki pulled it back to 5-5, despite the Stoke-on-Trent man enjoying a nine-point superior average.
Eventually, Taylor used all his experience in sealing the win with a 12-darter.
The stats
|Taylor
|Suzuki
|Legs won
|7
|5
|Three-dart-average
|109.18
|99.62
|Checkout
|7/11 (63.6%)
|5/9 (55.6%)
|High checkout
|81
|150
|Match 180s
|6
|4
|Money raised for charity
|£6,400
|£4,400
