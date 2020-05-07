Phil Taylor edges Mikuru Suzuki in darts at home showdown

2:42 16-time world champion Phil Taylor beat two-time women's world champ Mikuru Suzuki in a game against one another from their own homes for charity 16-time world champion Phil Taylor beat two-time women's world champ Mikuru Suzuki in a game against one another from their own homes for charity

Phil Taylor secured a 7-5 victory over Mikuru Suzuki in a soft-tip darts from home exhibition.

With the game being played on a Nexus board, each 180 that was recorded raised money for charity.

'The Power' stormed into an early 3-0, leading 125.25 and hitting 3/5 on doubles.

However, from there the Japanese star stormed back into the tie. She burst back into contention at 3-2, hitting a 150 checkout in the fifth leg.

Although Taylor rallied and re-established a three-leg lead, he couldn't quite shake off the 'Miracle' who kept in touch, snapping at his heels.

Suzuki pulled it back to 5-5, despite the Stoke-on-Trent man enjoying a nine-point superior average.

Suzuki showed her class throughout

Eventually, Taylor used all his experience in sealing the win with a 12-darter.

The stats Taylor Suzuki Legs won 7 5 Three-dart-average 109.18 99.62 Checkout 7/11 (63.6%) 5/9 (55.6%) High checkout 81 150 Match 180s 6 4 Money raised for charity £6,400 £4,400

