The Darts Show podcast: Commentators in lockdown

Wayne Mardle, Rod Studd and Stuart Pyke join The Darts Show podcast regulars to run the rule over the many talking points in the sport.

While darts in front of an audience has been suspended, we have managed to drag the Sky Sports Darts commentators together outside their commentary boxes to get the lowdown on darts from home and much more besides.

Mardle, Pyke and Studd join Colin Lloyd, presenter Michael Bridge and Paul Prenderville to cast their verdict on the PDC Home Tour, Modus' Night at the Darts and much more.

Michael Smith also checks in on his love of rugby league and his team, St Helens, while the gang discuss what might be next for women's darts just as it was riding the crest of a wave, and reflect on what they have been up to in lockdown, with some busier than others.

Pyke in particular has gone viral with his #ManWithAMic commentaries from his living room window, Mardle has been very quick to downplay talk of a comeback and Studd has been losing weight and putting his darts knowledge to good use as a maths teacher.

As well as that Mardle and Studd reflect on their recent recording of Sky Sports new podcast 'The One That Got Away' and Mardle's 2008 World Championship semi-final defeat, one you will be able to download soon.

As well as that our regulars reflect on the rest of what's been making the darts world go round, including more upsets and a touch of controversy on the Home Tour.