PDC Home Tour: Rob Cross, Kyle Anderson and Ian White enter the fray

Rob Cross will compete on Thursday evening

Former world champion Rob Cross will enter the fray in the PDC Home Tour this week, as four more groups have been confirmed.

Voltage will be up against two-time World Championship quarter-finalist Dimitri Van den Bergh, William Borland and Derk Telnekes in Group 21 on Thursday night.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Glen Durrant Joe Cullen Rob Cross Ian White Kyle Anderson Krzysztof Ratajski Justin Pipe Jermaine Wattimena William Borland Jesus Noguera Daniel Larsson Toni Alcinas Vincent van der Meer Ryan Murray Dimitri Van den Bergh Danny Noppert Martin Schindler Jamie Hughes Maik Kuivenhoven John Michael Derk Telnekes James Wilson Dirk van Duijvenbode Darius Labanauskas

Meanwhile, after recovering from coronavirus, Kyle Anderson will return to the oche on Saturday night. The Australian star will be hoping to emulate his fellow countryman Damon Heta who dialled in from Down Under to top his group.

'The Original' will be facing off against German star Martin Schindler, in-form Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode and Daniel Larsson.

World no 10 Ian White will enter the fray on Friday night, facing off against former Lakeside runner-up Danny Noppert, Jesus Noguera and James Wilson.

Sunday's fixtures see former World Master Krzysztof Ratajski, Toni Alcinas, Jamie Hughes and World Championship quarter-finalist Darius Labanauskas.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 12 - Max Hopp Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 15 - Darren Webster Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 17 - Damon Heta Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 18 - Stephen Bunting

The nightly league format will see all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs (first to five legs), with a winner crowned each night.

