Peter Manley and Alan Warriner-Little discuss their World Darts Championship regrets

Peter Manley and Alan Warriner-Little discuss their world championship regrets

Legends Peter 'One Dart' Manley and 'The Iceman' Alan Warriner-Little join The Darts Show Podcast to discuss their careers and regrets they had.

Manley was a three-time PDC world runner-up in 1999, 2002 and 2006 - losing on all three occasions to Phil 'The Power' Taylor, while Warriner-Little was a Lakeside finalist in 1993.

He was also a PDC world championship quarter-finalist several times and a semi-finalist twice during his career.

Warriner-Little said playing live cost him world championship glory

Despite losing in his first world final 6-3 to John Lowe, Warriner-Little still made it to the top of the world rankings.

"I was the very first WDC world No 1 and obviously that's based on the whole season as we've always known. You don't win it in a raffle, it's all about how you've performed over the season," he said.

"The was the one thing over my career that I regret in terms of not winning it because I was probably one of the best players at that time. I just couldn't get over the line.

"I think it was John Lowe's experience of playing live that did it because we didn't play live that often in those days as it was always recorded but the world final was always live on a Sunday night and I maybe didn't prepare mentally or whatever it was but I went out nervously and I got quite a bit behind, came back into the game but left it too late."

What I was trying to do to Phil I was doing to other players all the time. I was a naughty boy on the oche. Peter Manley

Manley's biggest tournament win was 2003 Las Vegas Desert Classic when he defeated John Part 16-12 in the final.

"The was the first year that I broke even in Vegas," laughed Manley. "I think every player wants to win a major and it was $22,000 that I actually won but after the USA withholding tax I actually ended up with £9,700."

Manley, who resides in Carlisle, said if there was one thing he would change in his career, it would be his fitness.

"Rod Harrington advised me in an early part of my career and I took absolutely no notice of him whatsoever and then at 47 my career ended," he said.

"The PDC work so hard to put these tours together. It's £16m on offer. It doesn't come overnight, you've got to support it and keep it going, not just for yourself but for others coming up in the game."

Phil Taylor was a 'brick wall' according to Manley

He also spoke about the so-called dirty tactics he would use during his matches against Phil Taylor, which backfired on him more often than not.

"What I was trying to do to Phil I was doing to other players all the time. I was a naughty boy on the oche," he said. "I would try and work things out so I would upset a certain player in different ways if I knew something about them, but Phil was a brick, he was hard to break down. I did try so many things and that's what made us not pals on the circuit.

"I actually beat him twice on TV and you couldn't count on one hand the amount of people who beat him twice on TV. His record was second to none."

